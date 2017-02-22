New LGBTQ Blog Launches to Educate Community in Post Election Climate

Inform readers of the latest LGBT news and commentary, related to civil rights, and equality.

-- The OUT Front is a new LGBTQ blog and webzine launches to inform community of the latest LGBT news and commentary, related to civil rights, equality, and all threats to them by the regressively conservative new administration, its Evangelical allies, and the purveyors of hate, who have been emboldened in America.Empower readers to step up and step out against hate, discrimination, and bullying, as well as its enablers, by providing information for LGBT actions, demonstrations, activist organization, and resources to strengthen and give hope to our Community.Entertain readers with a wide variety of LGBT pop culture, humor, history, and eye candy, to bring a smile, lift the spirit, and inspire pride when days get dark and our detractors tear us down.We recognize the LGBT Community as a brilliant, vibrantly diverse one. Therefore, it would be impossible for one blog to be all things to all people, and more foolish to try. Readers inspired to create a blog reflecting their own unique facet of our Community are encouraged to contact us. We would be proud to help you get started and link together!Inspired by the Gay Liberation Front of 1969, which sought to build on the momentum for Gay Rights immediately following the Stonewall riots, and Harvey Milk's 1978 speech in which he said, "you have to give them hope," "The OUTFront" is a dynamic response to the catastrophic election of 2016.The Trump Administration, its homophobic and racist appointees, and a Republican controlled Congress, promise not only to be anti-gay, but set LGBT civil rights, equality, and families back decades. Our Community must be present and ready for what is to come."The OUT Front" wants to be a proverbial "candle in the darkness" for what surely lies ahead. www.outfront.com