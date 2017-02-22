TopAtlantaLuxury.com Reveals How-to Create A Luxury Staycation In Atlanta

Highlighting the W Hotel Atlanta Downtown as the premier destination for the ultimate luxury vacation without ever leaving the city.

-- Reside in metro Atlanta, GA or just visiting and desperately in need of a vacation? TopAtlantaLuxury.com today announced how-to create a Luxury Staycation all inside the metro Atlanta, Georgia area. Highlighting W Hotel Atlanta Downtown as the premier getaway destination.According to TopAtlantaLuxury.com's website Staycations actually started to take off during the U.S. financial crisis around 2007-2010. The term is considered a portmanteau of "stay" and "vacation" where the individuals or families stay home and participates in mostly leisure activities within driving distance, sleeping in their own beds at night.Staycations today have gotten a modern upgrade for more luxury options and how the term Luxury Staycation was born. Where individuals and families prefer to not sleep in their own beds, but still remain in their local area. Creating a new Luxury Staycation experience for vacationing first class in your own city.Online since 2007 the speciality website focuses on Atlanta luxury, Atlanta Georgia as a local expert guide. Presenting an innovative way to discover and explore the best of Atlanta's luxury lifestyle living.The W Hotel Atlanta Downtown was built in 2009 and is a 15-story urban wonder which offers a variety of upscale amenities. Where the website features how-to create a Luxury Staycation experience inside the W Hotel Atlanta Downtown.TopAtlantaLuxury.com offers a full service online digital site to book over 340+ Atlanta, Georgia hotels same day with no reservations. Visitors can find amazing savings and deals for the best hotels in metro Atlanta.