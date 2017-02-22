Mini-Music festival with Swallow Hill Music

DENVER
- Feb. 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- March ushers in a month long celebration of women in the arts during the 5th Annual Athena Project Arts Festival March 3 - April 9. New for 2017 a Mini-Music festival in partnership with Swallow Hill Music. The two day event features an open mic night for female singers and songwriters on March 23. On March 24 join us for an evening of music featuring three local talents: Wendy Woo, Michele Castro and Maya Bennett for a Songwriters In the Round event. In addition to hearing wonderful music, audience members gain further insight into the songwriters' inspirations and struggles during the songwriting process. Both evenings also include panel discussions. The first consists of a panel of women who are working musicians in Denver, talking about their art, craft, and business followed by an Open Mic in the Quinlan Cafe that is especially for women/people who identify as women. The next night, in the Tuft Theater, there will be a panel of music industry executives discussing bigger picture lessons and experiences about being a female in a male dominated executive world. Open mic night is free. Tickets to Songwriters In the Round are: $13 for Swallow Hill Members, general public are $15 in advance and $17 at the door.
Mini Music Festival and Panel Discussions
Date: Thursday, March 23 (panel at 6:00pm) and Friday, March 24 at 8pm (panel at 6:30pm)
Location: Swallow Hill Music, 71 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO 80210
Tickets: March 23 is a free event. March 24* tickets are $13 for Swallow Hill Members and $15 in advance or $17 at the door for all others. Panels are free. Available online atwww.AthenaProjectFestival.org
*Includes sign language translation for the deaf and hard of hearing.