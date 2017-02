Bobbitt Builds Larger Space for Wilkesboro Volunteer Fire Department

Contact

-- Bobbitt Design Build recently broke ground on a 15,482-square-foot fire station for Champion Volunteer Fire Department on Champion Mt. Pleasant Road in Wilkesboro.Outgrowing its previous facility, Champion Volunteer Fire Department required a headquarters station that would enable its crew to serve a growing community and create new opportunities to hire full-time staff. The fire department will also begin conducting training on site.Known for its reputation for excellence and ability to understand clients' needs and goals, Bobbitt A&E, the architectural arm of Bobbitt Design Build, designed the station, and the Bobbitt team will build the facility using its proven single-source process. The new station features four drive-thru bays, a mezzanine and an entry canopy. The building also includes two private bedrooms, six bunk rooms and a training room.Designing and building this project posed challenges for Bobbitt. The soil report indicated concerns that would have impacted the building's foundation; however, Bobbitt overcame challenges related to the budget and site soil conditions, resulting in a plan that exceeded the client's expectations."This is an example of how design build brings added benefits to a project by uncovering challenges early in the process, minimizing budget overruns down the road," said Chris Goins, project developer at Bobbitt.Champion Volunteer Fire Department selected Bobbitt for the project after a referral from Bethlehem Fire Department in Taylorsville, N.C. The project will be complete in summer 2017.Celebrating its 70anniversary this year, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com / Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ BobbittDesignBuild ) / Twitter (https://twitter.com/BobbittDB) / YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/bobbittdesignbuild)