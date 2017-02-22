News By Tag
Bobbitt Builds Larger Space for Wilkesboro Volunteer Fire Department
Outgrowing its previous facility, Champion Volunteer Fire Department required a headquarters station that would enable its crew to serve a growing community and create new opportunities to hire full-time staff. The fire department will also begin conducting training on site.
Known for its reputation for excellence and ability to understand clients' needs and goals, Bobbitt A&E, the architectural arm of Bobbitt Design Build, designed the station, and the Bobbitt team will build the facility using its proven single-source process. The new station features four drive-thru bays, a mezzanine and an entry canopy. The building also includes two private bedrooms, six bunk rooms and a training room.
Designing and building this project posed challenges for Bobbitt. The soil report indicated concerns that would have impacted the building's foundation; however, Bobbitt overcame challenges related to the budget and site soil conditions, resulting in a plan that exceeded the client's expectations.
"This is an example of how design build brings added benefits to a project by uncovering challenges early in the process, minimizing budget overruns down the road," said Chris Goins, project developer at Bobbitt.
Champion Volunteer Fire Department selected Bobbitt for the project after a referral from Bethlehem Fire Department in Taylorsville, N.C. The project will be complete in summer 2017.
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor
