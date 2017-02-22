News By Tag
DEI Powersports Introduces Auxiliary Fan Kit for Honda® Pioneer 1000 UTV
Keeps "Big Red's" flagship UTV cool and comfortable in extreme conditions
The included digital gauge displays the current temperature and controls the engagement of the marine grade fan. Installation is straight forward and includes an OE quality wire harness and high-quality mounting hardware.
- Reduces heat in the engine compartment
- Produces heat in the engine compartment
- Digital display with adjustable temperature control
- Powerful marine grade 3" fan unit
- Plug and play wire harness
- Pair with the DEI Heat Shield Kit 902482 for ultimate heat reduction
Auxiliary Fan Kit for Honda Pioneer: 1000 models 2015-17
Part Number: 902484
MSRP: Starts at $299.95
Availability:
To learn more about the DEI PowerSport Honda Pioneer 1000-5 UTV Auxilary Fan Kit and other heat and sound control products, visit www.deipowersports.com, call 800-264-9472, or email brianv@deipowersports.com.
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
leslieallen.wildcat@
