Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

DEI Powersports Introduces Auxiliary Fan Kit for Honda® Pioneer 1000 UTV

Keeps "Big Red's" flagship UTV cool and comfortable in extreme conditions
 
 
AVON LAKE, Ohio - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Honda's flagship Pioneer UTV features an impressive 1000cc high output engine that is known for generating a lot of heat that can creep into the passenger area. DEI now offers an auxiliary fan kit that actively removes the hot air, reducing component stress and adding to rider comfort. This is especially helpful during slow riding conditions such as trail riding or while working on the property.

The included digital gauge displays the current temperature and controls the engagement of the marine grade fan. Installation is straight forward and includes an OE quality wire harness and high-quality mounting hardware.

- Reduces heat in the engine compartment
- Digital display with adjustable temperature control
- Powerful marine grade 3" fan unit
- Plug and play wire harness
- Pair with the DEI Heat Shield Kit 902482 for ultimate heat reduction

Auxiliary Fan Kit for Honda Pioneer: 1000 models 2015-17
Part Number: 902484
MSRP: Starts at $299.95
Availability: March 1

To learn more about the DEI PowerSport Honda Pioneer 1000-5 UTV Auxilary Fan Kit and other heat and sound control products, visit www.deipowersports.com, call 800-264-9472, or email brianv@deipowersports.com.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™. www.designengineering.com

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Source:Design Engineering Inc.
