Nadia Wants To Be A Man. Again
New Novel - FIVE MONKEYS - By Film Director Kieran Galvin Explores Transgender Woman Detransitioning
That's the premise for Irish / Australian author Kieran Galvin's debut satirical novel which is set in New York. Galvin is better known for writing and directing the darkly funny Australian thriller Puppy, and the fetish thriller Feed by US director Brett Leonard.
"The character was inspired by an Australian man I met several years ago and he had detransitioned after living as a transgender woman for fifteen years," says Galvin. "It's a very unusual case. I believe he had surgery because he couldn't accept his sexuality, although he only came to understand this when he was much older."
Set in New York in the run up to Mayoral elections, FIVE MONKEYS, pitches Nadia - who wants to detransition - against her husband, the Republican candidate, who never knew she was transgender to start with, and who will do anything to get elected.
The novel makes sharp, critical observations of America's love affair with infotainment news and celebrity gossip, where political lies seem less important that the characters behind them. "It's a timely reflection on Trump infantilism and America's obsession with sex and gender," says Galvin.
FIVE MONKEYS is available on all major online retailers https://books.pronoun.com/
Kieran Galvin
