New Novel - FIVE MONKEYS - By Film Director Kieran Galvin Explores Transgender Woman Detransitioning

Contact

Kieran Galvin

***@kierangalvin.com Kieran Galvin

End

-- Nadia Spencer is America's favorite bi-racial cosmetic surgeon. She's the UN Special Ambassador for Female Genital Mutilation, a mother to two wise-ass kids, and she's married to the Republican candidate for Mayor of New York. She's just launched her new book. He's four weeks away from election day. The only problem is - Nadia wasn't always a woman. And right now Nadia wants to be a man, again.That's the premise for Irish / Australian author Kieran Galvin's debut satirical novel which is set in New York. Galvin is better known for writing and directing the darkly funny Australian thrillernd the fetish thrillerby US director Brett Leonard."The character was inspired by an Australian man I met several years ago and he had detransitioned after living as a transgender woman for fifteen years," says Galvin. "It's a very unusual case. I believe he had surgery because he couldn't accept his sexuality, although he only came to understand this when he was much older."Set in New York in the run up to Mayoral elections, FIVE MONKEYS, pitches Nadia - who wants to detransition - against her husband, the Republican candidate, who never knew she was transgender to start with, and who will do anything to get elected.The novel makes sharp, critical observations of America's love affair with infotainment news and celebrity gossip, where political lies seem less important that the characters behind them. "It's a timely reflection on Trump infantilism and America's obsession with sex and gender," says Galvin.FIVE MONKEYS is available on all major online retailers https://books.pronoun.com/ five-monkeys/