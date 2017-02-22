News By Tag
Texas Trust Employee Training Day Benefits Mission Arlington
Mission Arlington's food pantry, community closet, and library have been restocked, organized and cleaned up, with the help of employees from Texas Trust Credit Union.
Nearly all of Texas Trust's 260 employees took part in the President's Day volunteer effort, which was part of the credit union's annual all-employee training event.
This was Texas Trust's fifth annual employee training event, which is held every President's Day. Besides the large scale volunteer effort, Texas Trust employees assembled for an awards ceremony, the 2017 "state of the credit union" assessment, and enjoyed lunch together.
Employees were bused to Mission Arlington and divided into teams of 10. Each team worked in a different area within the Mission. Teams unloaded food trucks and restocked the food bank; sorted clothes for the community closet; organized supplies and materials for after-school programs; and relocated hundreds of Bibles and other books so the Mission can make repairs to the water-damaged library.
The faith-based Mission Arlington charity feeds, clothes, mentors, and nurtures the hearts and spirits of those in need. It is led by Tillie Burgin, an Arlington native and former missionary in South Korea. She launched Mission Arlington with the support of her church family at First Baptist Arlington in 1986
"Your effort has helped us reset and put us in a good place to be able to better serve," Burgin told Texas Trust's employees. "We had been going backwards these last several weeks, but now our trucks have been unloaded and our shelves are full of food, clothing, and supplies."
In addition to their time and effort, a number of Texas Trust employees also donated a personal day off back to the company, amounting to $8,220 that the credit union is giving to Mission Arlington.
About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every swipe of an eligible SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.3 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas.
