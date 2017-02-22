 
Past National Sheriffs' Association President Joins Encartele

 
LA VISTA, Neb. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Encartele Inc., a technology company focusing on the corrections industry, announced today that past National Sheriffs' Association President, Sheriff Ted Kamatchus, has joined their team.

As Technologies Outreach Consultant, Sheriff Kamatchus brings over 40 years of law enforcement experience, including 29 years served as Marshall County, Iowa Sheriff, as well as tenures as President to The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #2, The Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, and The National Sheriffs' Association. His proven track record of success, dedication, and achievement will prove to be instrumental in aiding Encartele to further propel their leading-edge technology in the corrections sector.

Sheriff Kamatchus joins Encartele at a pivotal point, as products Cellcast and CID2 have recently been released to the public, with new innovations expected later this year. Sheriff Kamatchus comments: "I'm excited to team up with the staff at Encartele. Having used their products for several years, I'm well aware of their professional ability to deliver state-of-the-art technology. The Cellcast and CID2 systems are dynamic positive steps into next generation of correctional facility operation."

About Encartele Inc.: Encartele Inc. (https://www.encartele.net/) is a technology company based in La Vista, Nebraska specializing in a suite of products, which are revolutionizing the corrections industry. As a pioneer of content broadcasting with their product Cellcast, Encartele is changing the way content is distributed to the corrections sector.

Source:Encartele Inc.
