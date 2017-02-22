News By Tag
Past National Sheriffs' Association President Joins Encartele
As Technologies Outreach Consultant, Sheriff Kamatchus brings over 40 years of law enforcement experience, including 29 years served as Marshall County, Iowa Sheriff, as well as tenures as President to The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #2, The Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association, and The National Sheriffs' Association. His proven track record of success, dedication, and achievement will prove to be instrumental in aiding Encartele to further propel their leading-edge technology in the corrections sector.
Sheriff Kamatchus joins Encartele at a pivotal point, as products Cellcast and CID2 have recently been released to the public, with new innovations expected later this year. Sheriff Kamatchus comments: "I'm excited to team up with the staff at Encartele. Having used their products for several years, I'm well aware of their professional ability to deliver state-of-the-
About Encartele Inc.: Encartele Inc. (https://www.encartele.net/
