Maria Brownworth Named Director Community Relations for Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown
"We are thrilled to welcome Maria as the representative of Amber Court in the Smithtown community," stated Marks. "As we gear up for our Smithtown grand opening, Maria will meet with individuals and organizations throughout the area to explain all we have to offer. She is highly knowledgeable about the benefits of assisted living and understands the value of a community like Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown — especially when it's no longer safe or desirable for a parent or relative to be living alone."
Brownworth brings more than 20 years of related experience to her new community relations role, including having served as Director of Admissions for Long Beach Assisted Living. She has also held positions with Braemar at Medford (formerly Medford Hamlet), Cassena Care, and Care Patrol. As Director of Community Relations for Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown, Brownworth will head up local marketing and educational workshops in addition to serving as a liaison to families and residents throughout the admissions process.
"I look forward to representing Amber Court of Smithtown. Unlike some of the large, out-of-state companies, Amber Court Assisted Living is family owned and managed," Brownworth noted. "They really care about their residents and offer living arrangements that are elegant yet affordable. It's an honor to be part of the Amber Court Assisted Living family and I am excited about expanding our special combination of services to the Smithtown area. I am eager to connect with anyone — including civic and business groups — who wants to know more about assisted living and the ways it improves quality of life."
A member of Gerontology Professionals of Long Island, the Long Island Family Caregivers Coalition and the Senior Umbrella Network of Suffolk, Brownworth received her Bachelor's Degree from University of Scranton. She resides in Holbrook, New York, with her husband and three sons.
The new Amber Court Smithtown Community is Amber Court's fifth location in the New York/New Jersey area, and second on Long Island. It will feature many unique elements for residents, including: a wellness suite, technology hub, state-of-the-
Amber Court Assisted Living, an Aging in Place environment, has brought unmatched quality care to seniors since 1968. Today, second generation family members lead the Amber Court team using the same guiding principles established by Alfred and Judith Schonberger. The Amber Court vision is centered on a commitment to provide every resident with a highly personalized and comprehensive program designed to meet their medical, emotional and social needs. Residents flourish when they feel cherished and honored in a warm, nurturing setting.
More information on Amber Court Assisted Living of Smithtown is available at 1.631.636.0620 or by visiting www.ambercourtal.com.
