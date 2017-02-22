 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Peter Guttman and Son, Chase, to Receive Reach the World's 2017 Cronkite Award

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Reach the World, an organization dedicated to delivering the benefits of travel to K-12 classrooms, will give Peter Guttman and his son Chase Guttman its Cronkite Award at its 17th Annual Benefit and Charity Auction on March 15, 2017 at the Loeb Boathouse Central Park in New York City.

Peter and his son, Chase, have been named co-honorees for the 2017 Walter Cronkite Award from Reach the World, bringing a uniquely intergenerational perspective to an already inspiring award.  The two will be on hand (Chase through teleconference from France) to receive the award and speak to guests at the Annual Benefit on March 15.

More than a photographer, Peter Guttman is a visual storyteller and journeyman.  He has visited more than 220 countries across all seven continents, capturing every experience in a vast portfolio that spans eight hardcover books, countless magazine covers and articles, iPad apps and lectures.  He is a three-time Lowell Thomas Travel Journalist of the Year, recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award by the New York Travel Writers Society, and has been featured across countless publications including Conde Nast Traveler, National Geographic Adventure, Outside, Los Angeles Times, A&E, NBC, CNN and Travel Channel.  Peter was also named one of "20 of the World's Most Influential Photographers" in conjunction with the George Eastman Power of the Image Award.

Chase Guttman has garnered impressive acclaim in his own right.  He is a three-time Young Travel Photographer of the Year, was named an Instagram Rising Star by the social network itself, and recently authored his first book.  Chase has amassed more than 45k followers on Instagram and become an authority on drone photography.  "50+ countries, 50 states and just getting started," his Instagram bio reads.

Reach the World makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms, inspiring youth to become curious, confident and compassionate global citizens.  Since 2009, Reach the World has engaged more than 17,000 youth, 900 travelers and 500 volunteers in global digital exchanges.  The Cronkite Award is the organization's flagship honor, named for the legendary broadcaster who also served on RTW's founding Advisory Board.  Each year, Reach the World gives the Cronkite Award in Mr.  Cronkite's memory to an individual whose life and work exemplifies the intersection between exploration and storytelling.  2017 marks the first time the award will be accepted jointly by a father and son.

Tickets for the event are available at Reach the World's website, http://www.reachtheworld.org/events.

