News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Philip Ideson, Art of Procurement Founder, Recognized as Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know
The provider Pros to Know is a listing of individuals from a software firm or service provider, consultancy or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.
"Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage," said Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine. "Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know."
Ideson has been an active and visible member of the procurement community through the popular Art of Procurement podcast series and the global, virtual Procurement Revolution run in the fall of 2016. Prior to founding Art of Procurement, Ideson enjoyed a broad range of roles across the procurement value chain for organizations such as Accenture, Ford Motor Company, Ally Financial, and Pfizer.
"Relevancy gives us the platform we need to show that there is far more to our profession than sending out RFP's or squeezing the last margin point out of our suppliers," Ideson said when asked about his vision for procurement moving forward. "Our path to relevancy is not an easy one. It requires ever changing skill sets in support of an evolving value proposition. New delivery models are changing the face of how organizations are accessing procurement people, services and technology. The future of procurement is upon us, and it may look very different from what we are used to."
About the Art of Procurement
Anchored by a weekly podcast hosted by Founder, Philip Ideson, the Art of Procurement informs, educates, and inspires procurement professionals and leaders to elevate the role of procurement in their organizations by providing access to industry thought leadership and custom built learning and development programs. For more information visit http://artofprocurement.com or follow Art of Procurement on Twitter @aopshow.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse