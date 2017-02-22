News By Tag
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company Announces Quality New and Used DC Electric Motors
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of both new and used DC electric motors. Those interested in viewing the full of inventory and learning more about the DC electric motors available can browse through the website.
Those interested in more economical used DC electric motors can also learn more about the process for ensuring high quality EOK electric motors by browsing through the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website.
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company provides free electric motor quotes and information regarding its electric motor solutions including rebuilt and redesigned electric motors. It's possible to reach East Coast Electrical Equipment Company for quotes or questions by calling 888-560-8122 or by filling out the simple contact form found on EastCoastMotor.com.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
