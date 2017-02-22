 
Minneapolis Flooring Store Discusses New Styles in Laminate

Hopkins Carpet One has added new Laminate for Life samples to the showroom
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hopkins Carpet One is excited to announce new additions that are available in their exclusive Laminate For Life selection of flooring. Customers now have even more options when shopping for laminate to cover their home's floors.

Thirty new styles of laminate have been added to Hopkins Carpet One's selection. Altogether, the store now has 89 different samples to choose from that are on display. Homeowners are sure to find the right color and style for their home with such a vast selection of options.

Laminate for Life is an exclusive brand of Carpet One stores. It includes flooring that is easy to care for and maintain. Homeowners with this flooring get the luxurious look of authentic hardwood or tile but without the maintenance and hassle that comes with the real thing. Life is busy, and no one wants to spend more time than necessary cleaning or caring for their home's flooring. Laminate for Life flooring features a Clean-N-Go low maintenance surface, meaning owners can simply wash it and go.

New and classic styles of Laminate for Life flooring come at an affordable price. The flooring starts at just $1.70 per square foot. Certain styles can be more than $4 per square foot. Either way, there are options to fit every budget.

Once purchased and professionally installed, these laminate floors will last for years to come. The flooring comes with FinishGUARD protective surface that lets homeowners enjoy the lasting beauty without scratches or scuffs. Due to their stain resistance, they can be great options for kitchens, walkways and more.

Laminate for Life's unique locking system ensures expert installation results every time. It includes a quick snapping joint that provides a tight seal. This eliminates the need to worry about dirt, dust or moisture settling underneath the floor. In addition, the laminate flooring is ecologically friendly and allergen-free!

Anyone looking for new flooring for their home is encouraged to check out the Laminate for Life selection at Hopkins Carpet One. Customers can view the large amount of samples (including all the new styles), discuss their needs and budget with the sales staff, and determine the best option for their home.

Hopkins Carpet One is a Twin Cities flooring store that offers carpet, hardwood flooring, vinyl flooring and laminate flooring in both luxury and budget-friendly options. They offer professional carpet and flooring installation as well. For more information on the new styles in Laminate for Life, visit https://www.hopkinscarpetone.com/this-just-in-new-samples....
Source:Hopkins Carpet One
Email:***@webdrafter.com
Posted By:***@webdrafter.com Email Verified
Tags:Laminate Flooring, Laminate For Life
Industry:Home
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
