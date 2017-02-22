News By Tag
Turlock Unified School District Renews Fusion Charter for 5 Years
Student's moving testimonial underscores school's impact on at-risk youth
The announcement comes after Fusion Charter Principal, Susan Nisan, and nine students made a presentation at a TUSD board meeting in January. Part of the presentation was a moving testimonial from Justin, a student at Fusion Charter and resident at Aspiranet's Excell Center, a residential treatment program which provides at-risk boys with educational and residential services.
Justin, Grade 12, has attended 11 high schools, and his time at Fusion Charter has been exemplary. In a room full of strangers including local leaders, Justin confidently shared his experience at Fusion Charter as the first school where he had ever felt welcomed by the students and faculty. He further stated that the school allowed him to feel normal and that the staff at Excell had supported him, even referring to Aspiranet Division Director, Chris Essary, as a father figure. He also shared that he received high scores on his ASVAB testing and had considered joining the military as one of his options after graduation.
Fusion Charter is a free, non-profit public school under a partnership with Turlock Unified School District. Open since 2014, Fusion provides 7-12 grade students an alternative to a traditional school environment and focuses on meeting their educational needs through specialized instruction and high interest activities.Fusion Principal, Susan Nisan added, "Fusion Charter is the best choice for many students in Turlock and surrounding communities. We are pleased that the Turlock Unified School District has renewed our charter for the next five years as we continue to serve students who thrive with personalized attention and a hands-on approach to learning."
January was a noteworthy month for Fusion Charter as they participated in several key events. National School Choice Week (NSCW) 2017 was celebrated from January 22 – 28. National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child, and is America's largest-annual celebration of opportunity in education. Thousands of independently planned events were held across the country and Fusion was one of more than 13,000 schools nationwide that held events for National School Choice Week. Fusion student council and faculty advisor, Oniquea Scott attended a meeting at City Hall where Fusion Charter received the Mayor's School Choice Proclamation from Turlock Mayor, Gary Soiseth.
On January 27, Fusion Charter held a rally on campus to celebrate the 5-year renewal of their charter along with other activities that included a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Rex Ish Post 88 of Turlock of an American flag awarded to Fusion that was flown over the US Capitol, reading of the proclamation for National School Choice Week by Turlock City Councilmember Gil Esquer, and individual student recognition for the first semester.
About Aspiranet
Aspiranet, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity, supports foster children, siblings, families and the community with 35 core programs offering specialized services throughout 45 locations within California. Aspiranet strengthens children, youth, families and communities through seven core programs including: Foster Care, Adoption, Residential, Transition Age Youth, Behavioral Health, Intensive Home-Based Services and Family and Community Services. Founded more than 40 years ago as a six-bed group home for young boys in Moss Beach, California, Aspiranet is one of the most diverse nonprofit social service agencies in the state. With a statewide network of innovative services, Aspiranet serves more than 10,000 families each year.
