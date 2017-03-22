News By Tag
USC Marshall hosts 2-Day Family Business Workshop
Workshop covers succession planning, creating wealth and family effectiveness
"So many family-owned businesses struggle with succession planning for the founder, the family and the business. That is why we created this 2-day family business workshop," said Ken Ude, director of the USC Marshall Family Business Program. "Participating in this 2-day workshop will give the members of family-owned businesses a tool kit and a solid understanding of how to tackle the tough issues in creating a successful, multi-generational family business."
This workshop covers topics such as succession planning, the 'business' of the family, communications, innovation, trustee & beneficiary training, governance and preparing the family for wealth.
For more information contact Ken Ude at Ken.Ude@marshall.usc.edu or visit www.marshall.usc.edu/
