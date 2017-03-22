 
Industry News





USC Marshall hosts 2-Day Family Business Workshop

Workshop covers succession planning, creating wealth and family effectiveness
 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- To help family-owned businesses address the critical issues around succession planning and creating a successful multi-generational family business, the USC Marshall School of Business Family Business Program is conducting a 2-day Legacy Workshop May 18-19. ''A Legacy Family Business Workshop: The Keys to Creating a Successful Multi-Generational Family Business," is designed for all members of the family operating and investment business, not only the current leading generation.

"So many family-owned businesses struggle with succession planning for the founder, the family and the business.  That is why we created this 2-day family business workshop," said Ken Ude, director of the USC Marshall Family Business Program.  "Participating in this 2-day workshop will give the members of family-owned businesses a tool kit and a solid understanding of how to tackle the tough issues in creating a successful, multi-generational family business."

This workshop covers topics such as succession planning, the 'business' of the family, communications, innovation, trustee & beneficiary training, governance and preparing the family for wealth.

For more information contact Ken Ude at Ken.Ude@marshall.usc.edu or visit www.marshall.usc.edu/FamilyBusiness.
