USC Marshall hosts 2-Day Family Business Workshop

Workshop covers succession planning, creating wealth and family effectiveness

-- To help family-owned businesses address the critical issues around succession planning and creating a successful multi-generational family business, the USC Marshall School of Business Family Business Program is conducting a 2-day Legacy Workshop May 18-19. ''," is designed for all members of the family operating and investment business, not only the current leading generation."So many family-owned businesses struggle with succession planning for the founder, the family and the business. That is why we created this 2-day family business workshop," said Ken Ude, director of the USC Marshall Family Business Program. "Participating in this 2-day workshop will give the members of family-owned businesses a tool kit and a solid understanding of how to tackle the tough issues in creating a successful, multi-generational family business."This workshop covers topics such as succession planning, the 'business' of the family, communications, innovation, trustee & beneficiary training, governance and preparing the family for wealth.For more information contact Ken Ude at Ken.Ude@marshall.usc.edu or visit www.marshall.usc.edu/FamilyBusiness.