Yours Humanly Announces First of its Kind Award to be Given to Children
The Children Have the Power to Empower℠ Award recognizes children for their outstanding acts of goodness.
Jaylen Sanchez, 7, of Pittsburg, California, is the award's first recipient. She will be recognized at the organization's 2017 Gift of Schooling Gala, to be held Friday, March 31, at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum in Danville, California, and emceed by CBS Channel 5 anchor Juliette Goodrich.
"When we teach kids the power of giving at an early age, they grow up to be compassionate people and inspirational leaders," says Sunny Singh, founder and executive director of Yours Humanly. "We are an organization of compassionate individuals who value and appreciate the good that millions of young people across the country do for others—making a difference in the lives of people who struggle, sometimes, with everyday issues. This award will showcase children and their outstanding acts of goodness in a meaningful way, and it will demonstrate to family and friends and community that even children have the power to empower when they lend a helping hand and an open heart."
The Children Have the Power to Empower Award is open to children 15 years and younger, across the United States and the District of Columbia. Nominations must be made by an adult and within one year of the act of goodness. All nominees will receive a letter of acknowledgement and appreciation, and those chosen as award recipients will receive a personalized certificate and medal, and will be profiled on the Yours Humanly website and YouTube channel, and through social media. For award rules and to nominate a child, visit www.YoursHumanly.org, and click on the Power to Empower tab.
About Yours Humanly
Yours Humanly, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Northern California, funds local, national, and international efforts to provide underprivileged children in underserved communities access to quality education. The organization is committed to empowering all children, regardless of their age, gender, race, color, ethnicity, caste, religion, national origin, and physical, mental, or financial abilities, with education from credible institutions that lift them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations. By doing so, Yours Humanly changes the lives of children forever, empowering them to achieve better, brighter futures, while instilling in them confidence and self-esteem.
