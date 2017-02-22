News By Tag
sipgate team is now available through Zoho PhoneBridge
sipgate integrates its sipgate team business telephone system into Zoho CRM
„We have seen massively increased demand for integrating customer relationship management and telephony recently." states Stefan Lange-Hegermann, Product Owner at sipgate.
sipgate for Zoho CRM makes all inbound and outbound calls directly accessible from Zoho CRM. Detailed information about the call and the customer is displayed in realtime and notes about the call can be attached without manually searching for the contact. All functionality can be used from softphones, fixed line VoIP phones and from any mobile phone equipped with one of sipgate's SIM cards.
"Integrations such as sipgate for Zoho CRM connect seamlessly with Zoho products, ensuring a smooth user experience. We're excited to work long term with all our launch partners, while we also actively reach out for new partnerships"
- Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp.
Zoho PhoneBridge Platform is a free to use integration platform where cloud PBX vendors and call management solutions can build extensions and promote them directly to Zoho users. Zoho claims that the platform was designed to let users build telephony integrations faster, and more easily, when compared to other conventional telephony integration platforms.
Availability
sipgate für Zoho CRM is available immediately and can be accessed through sipgate team.
About sipgate
With offices in Dusseldorf, Germany, sipgate is a well-established and recognized international telecom company. sipgate has been successfully building its business since 2004. Today, it is arguably the most popular network-independent phone service in a number of European countries catering to a six figure user base.
About Zoho
Zoho is THE operating system for business - a single cloud platform with all the necessary applications to run a business entirely from the cloud. Businesses can acquire and manage customers using Zoho's marketing, sales and customer support applications - Campaigns, CRM and Desk -and can then empower employees to create, store and distribute content on the cloud with Zoho's productivity and collaboration applications - Office, Mail and Docs. Additionally, businesses can run their own operations on Zoho's finance and human resources applications - Books, People and Recruit.
More than 25 millions users around the world across hundreds of thousands of companies rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses - including Zoho itself. A business can choose to run the entire Zoho suite or just a single application. Zoho applications are available directly through zoho.com, or through an ecosystem of hundreds of worldwide Zoho partners.
Zoho is a division of Zoho Corp., a privately held and consistently profitable company, with more than 4,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA with international headquarters in Chennai, India and offices in Austin, London, Yokohama, and Beijing.
For more information, please visit http://www.zoho.com.
