AVTECH Wins Award for Overall Excellence from Providence Business News
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors recognized with the Overall Excellence Award in the Providence Business News 4th Annual Manufacturing Awards Program
This is the fourth year that the Providence Business News has run its Manufacturing Awards program for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts businesses. This year marks the first win for AVTECH.
AVTECH has been in business since 1988 and manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 184 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of SMBs through Amazon, Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, Pentagon, all branches of the US government, all 50 states, and many local governments.
AVTECH's Room Alert helps organizations monitor the environment threats that can cause data loss and downtime. Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring that do not monitor environment factors that cause 30% of outages suffered by businesses. With models starting at just $145, there is a Room Alert solution for organizations and applications of every size or type.
"We are honored and proud to be selected for this award," said Richard Grundy, President of AVTECH. "Being named an Overall Excellence award winner by the Providence Business News is a credit to the hard work of our entire team, and we are thankful that their continued efforts have been recognized. We are proud of our commitment to US manufacturing and the global reach of our products."
In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides Device ManageR software and the GoToMyDevices cloud-based portal for Room Alert monitoring, management, and reporting. Both software packages are completely designed, developed, supported, and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.
AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert users can protect their facilities by easily adding sensors to monitor environment factors such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, and smoke while also monitoring factors such as motion, fuel/water tank levels, and panic buttons as well.
All of the winners of the 4th Annual Providence Business News Manufacturing Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony on March 30, 2017. The event will be held at the new WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. "We look forward to celebrating with our team and the other award winners from Rhode Island," said Michael Sigourney, CEO and founder of AVTECH. "It's truly an honor to help represent the state of Rhode Island when working with our customers and valued resellers throughout the world. We are committed to growing within Rhode Island with team members from this state and the surrounding area."
About AVTECH
AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 180 countries, and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" More information about the full line of Room Alert monitors and sensors can be found online at http://www.AVTECH.com.
