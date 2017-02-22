News By Tag
Hundreds Attend Model Grand Opening at Wynstone at Barrington in Brentwood
TRI Pointe Homes Announces Strong Sales Success Underway in Northern California
"What a great day! Our team was so happy to see to so many wonderful families touring our gorgeous models," said Susan Cleary, TRI Pointe Homes Marketing Manager. "The response was incredible, interest from the community is strong and sales are off to a great start."
Situated in the East Bay community of Brentwood, Wynstone at Barrington features five extraordinary plans, including one- and two-story detached homes that range from 2,105 to 3,496 square feet. Homebuyers have the option of 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths, offering a dynamic, changeable variety of options for families of every stage.
Family, friends and neighbors will naturally gather in the generously-sized great rooms for festive meals, or for an evening of movies, fun and games. Spacious, gleaming kitchens feature gourmet islands and walk-in pantries, and first floor living suites provide home office options or provide the perfect space for out-of-town guests.
Cleary noted that grand opening homebuyers were particularly impressed with TRI Pointe Homes' innovative LivingSmart®
Attendees were treated to a SunPower® demonstration of TRI Pointe Homes' EnergySmart model that harvests solar energy; a WaterSmart presentation by Perez Nursery that provided water-wise gardening tips; an EarthSmart demo by the City of Brentwood on curbside recycling, household waste and water conservation;
"We are seeing that the LivingSmart®
Priced from the mid-$500,000s, Wynstone joins three other exclusive Barrington communities:
Life at Barrington is attainable for today's families with no homeowners' association dues. TRI Pointe Homes' affiliated mortgage broker TRI Pointe Connect offers a variety of financing. And impressive residences that are half the price of comparable homes in the Tri Valley area are just the beginning of the attractions that make Barrington one of the most desirable communities in Brentwood.
To start LivingSmart®
In addition to Barrington, TRI Pointe's communities are located throughout Alameda, Solano, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and San Joaquin counties including: Ventana in Tracy; Sundance in Mountain House; Redstone in Vacaville; Blackstone at the Cannery in Hayward; Cadence, Linear and Symmetry at Alameda Landing in Alameda; Parasol in Fremont; Coopers Place in Livermore; and Slate and Onyx at Jordan Ranch in Dublin. For a complete listing of TRI Pointe Homes locations, visit http://www.tripointehomes.com/
With a growing number of new home communities throughout Northern California, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is a member of TRI Pointe Group, headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders by equity market capitalization in the United States, supported by the significant resources, economies of scale and thoughtful leadership of a national foundation.
