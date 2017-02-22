News By Tag
The Keir Weimer Team Announces Marissa O'Brien As Operations and Marketing Coordinator
"I was working in the real estate field, I enjoyed where I was and happened to see the job listing for The Keir Weimer Team," said O'Brien, Operations and Marketing Coordinator. "I knew it was too fitting not to inquire about it. I hope to help everyone reach their best potential within the organization while helping to drive business and grow in the ever-changing field of real estate."
Marissa is a mother of three who likes to craft, cook and spend time with friends and family. She is a life-long resident of the Saratoga Springs area who enjoys the many events and outdoor activities this region has to offer. Her strong work ethic is driven by a need to have control of her own career.
"I have come to a point in my life where everything worth doing is worth doing well. As a part of the Keir Weimer Team, I am here to be a partner in the team's journey. I will go the extra mile to serve our team and clients to the peak of my ability," said O'Brien.
"Marissa's role is a critical one to the team. With her previous real estate experience, innate organizational skills and understanding of the region, we made the ideal choice for our team, said Keir Weimer, Associate Real Estate Broker, and the President and Founder of The Keir Weimer Team of Select Sotheby's International Realty. "I am excited to have her as part of our team."
To find out more visit: http://www.adirondackpropertyforsale.com
About the Keir Weimer Team
The Keir Weimer Team of Select Sotheby's International Realty is the Adirondack Park's #1 Real Estate Team. The Team specializes in working with both buyers and sellers of residential, commercial, and vacant land properties. The Keir Weimer Team provides clients with unrivaled market expertise, marketing and valuation skills, a unique white glove client experience, and top-flight negotiation skills. They will assist, advocate for, and counsel you throughout the buying or selling process. Please contact The Keir Weimer Team of Select Sotheby's International Realty today for a confidential consultation on how can assist you. Property listings, Adirondack resources, and contact information can be found at AdirondackPropertyForSale.com or call 315-663-7022.
About Select Sotheby's International Realty
Select Sotheby's International Realty has offices in Saratoga Springs, Lake George, and Lake Placid, NY. They represent extraordinary properties from the Hudson Valley/Catskill region north to the Canadian Border and West to the Buffalo/Niagra Region. For more information, call 518-580-8500 or visit SelectSothebysRealty.com.
About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC
Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world.
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in real estate franchising and a provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the famed auction house operator. This agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are only granted to brokerages and individuals that meet the strictest qualifications.
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from their association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
