News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HighPoint Technology Solutions Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus
To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. HighPoint Mobile for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions (https://www.mhighpoint.com/
"Helping Higher Education institutions and students succeed is our number one mission. A critical step in making sure we achieve this mission is our Oracle Validated Integration. We were one of the first Higher Education Mobile companies to achieve this status and it gives our clients piece of mind that their investments will continue to pay off," said George Amalor, Founder and CEO of HighPoint Technology Solutions.
"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers the confidence that HighPoint Mobile for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."
About HighPoint Technology Solutions
HighPoint (https://www.mhighpoint.com/
About Oracle Validated Integration
Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle "on-premises"
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
Contact
Jourdy Thro
***@mhighpoint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse