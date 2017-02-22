 
HighPoint Technology Solutions Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Campus

 
 
HighPoint Mobile for Peoplesoft Campus Solutions
HighPoint Mobile for Peoplesoft Campus Solutions
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- HighPoint Technology Solutions, a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of HighPoint Mobile with Oracle's PeopleSoft Campus Solutions 9.2. This integration ensures institutions, who have upgraded or are on the path to upgrade, that our products are compatible with this new version.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. HighPoint Mobile for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions (https://www.mhighpoint.com/peoplesoft-campus-solutions/) helps customers rationalize the full benefit of PeopleSoft Campus Solution's features as well as HighPoint's.

"Helping Higher Education institutions and students succeed is our number one mission. A critical step in making sure we achieve this mission is our Oracle Validated Integration. We were one of the first Higher Education Mobile companies to achieve this status and it gives our clients piece of mind that their investments will continue to pay off," said George Amalor, Founder and CEO of HighPoint Technology Solutions.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers the confidence that HighPoint Mobile for PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About HighPoint Technology Solutions

HighPoint (https://www.mhighpoint.com/) is a student success company and a market leader in mobile technology and financial aid automation for Oracle's PeopleSoft customers in Higher Education. We work with approximately 130 institutions impacting more than two million students in the US daily.

About Oracle Validated Integration

Oracle Validated Integration, available through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an Oracle "on-premises" Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully complete the program are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" logo. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/vali...

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Click to Share