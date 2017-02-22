News By Tag
Dream Additions & Sunrooms announces new product line
LifeRoom by Four Seasons Brings New Family Outdoor Living to New England
Custom-built to fit any home or budget, the indoor-outdoor "room solution" offers both standard and luxe patio cover models, featuring a slim, flexible and modular design to accommodate a wide range of home and architectural styles. It also offers motorized one button screens and provides a refuge from bugs, allergens and harmful UV rays.
Enhancements such as radiant heaters, solar sensors, projection capability, recessed and ambient LED lighting are also available with LifeRoom. The motorized screen walls can be opened to ease access into the yard or closed to provide privacy and comfort. With the screen walls closed the outdoor view is visible, but they provide privacy from the outside. They are also available with skylights.
Technology upgrades include a CoolMist Climate system, soft breeze technology or radiant heaters. LifeRoom's screens can be used to watch movies, TV shows and sporting events right in the backyard.
The LifeRoom is a new alternative to the extremely popular sunroom. The New England climate has made the sunroom a popular choice for enjoying the sunlight and feel of the outdoors within the comfort of home.
"We're excited to add LifeRoom to our roster of offerings," said Paul R. Townsend, President and CEO of Dream Additions & Sunrooms. "We have every confidence that this outstanding product, which allows families to enjoy the outdoors and their favorite activities year-round from the comfort of their indoor outdoor room, will be popular among our present and future clients."
About Dream Additions & Sunrooms
SNE Products, Inc. d/b/a Dream Additions & Sunrooms specializes in home additions with a combined 20+ years of experience. Based in Marshfield, Massachusetts they provide quality and affordable sunroom extensions in the region. They are staffed by dedicated professionals who work to provide turn-key solutions based on the unique needs, budget and style preferences of their clients. A second company, Mod-Tech Homes LLC is also located at 600 Plain Street, Route 139, Marshfield, MA 02050. That company specializes in new homes on either a raw land or a teardown/rebuild. Their team executes the entire project from feasibility to design, permitting, financing and complete construction. Mod-Tech Homes works with several modular home factories to provide their customers with the largest and most diverse choice of homes. Owner Francine Townsend has been building since 1981 and manages day to day operations.
