News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Explore the latest truck technology at The Work Truck Show® 2017
Unique features let attendees experience futuristic trucks in person and on the road
The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, is produced annually by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. The 2017 Show will be held March 14–17 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit educational sessions begin March 14, and the exhibit hall is open March 15–17.
The concurrent educational session, FMVSS 111 — How New Rearview Camera Requirements Affect Commercial Vehicles (http://www.worktruckshow.com/
Live demonstrations featuring the steps used to verify how a rear camera conforms to the new field of view requirements will be held in Booth 3400 during the following times:
• Wednesday, March 15, 1–1:30 p.m. and 3–3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, March 16, 1–1:30 p.m. and 3–3:30 p.m.
"FMVSS 111, traditionally the standard for mirrors, now includes rear camera systems for vehicles with a GVWR of 10,000 pounds or less," Spata explained. "The phase-in for the new rear vision system requirements will include altered vehicles beginning May 1, 2017 — an important part of the business of truck equipment distributors and upfitters. Full compliance is required for vehicles manufactured on or after May 1, 2018. NTEA has developed a conformity test manual and kit to help industry companies comply with requirements."
The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive is available March 15–16 to all Show attendees, with no additional registration or admission fee required. A CDL with air brake endorsement is required to drive some trucks. Attendees can choose to ride in or drive any of the participating vehicles, including:
• Cummins 2017 B6.7-powered International DuraStar recovery truck.
• Eaton UltraShift Plus VCS Transmission in a Peterbilt 567.
• Ford Transit van equipped with Derive Efficiency's vehicle calibration technology.
• Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation S2G propane-powered medium-duty box truck.
• Freightliner M2 box truck featuring Allison Transmission's FuelSense® 2.0.
• Hino COE 195H electric hybrid truck.
• International DuraStar 4300 featuring an Eaton 7-speed Procision Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
• Isuzu NPR truck featuring a Reading utility body.
• Lightning Hybrids Energy Recovery System on an International DuraStar box truck.
• Mitsubishi FUSO eCanter fully electric battery-powered medium-duty cabover work truck.
• Mobileye Collision Avoidance System installed in a large passenger van.
• Morgan Olson walk-in van with a Motiv all-electric powertrain.
• Power Solutions International compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system on a Chevrolet 2500 crew cab pickup truck.
• TramBed commercial truck bed extension on a Ford F-250 Super Duty crew cab pickup.
• Zenith Motors 100-percent electric van.
The Lightweight and Advanced Technology Demo Trucks Display will highlight components and technology that provide fuel and emissions savings. Two vehicles — a Ford F-350 aluminum cab chassis and a 13,000-pound gross vehicle weight Isuzu NPR — have been upfitted with selected components/technology as part of this display. Also featured will be a BrandFX composite service body designed to provide significant weight reduction. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will provide an analysis of the lifecycle cost benefits from the technologies highlighted. The display will be located next to Booth 3400 in the exhibit hall.
Green Truck Summit (http://www.worktruckshow.com/
Another can't-miss event at The Work Truck Show 2017 is the President's Breakfast & NTEA Annual Meeting, Thursday, March 16 from 7:30–9:15 a.m. This year's keynote speakers are Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, two of professional football's most colorful analysts. They will use their own brand of humor to provide insights into the Hall's five core values that are as essential for success in business as they are for America's favorite game: commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence. Please note: tickets for this event are almost sold out.
Named one of the top 100 trade shows in the U.S., The Work Truck Show annually brings together more than 11,000 truck equipment distributors, truck dealers and fleet managers from around the world. In addition to educational sessions, it features the newest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and equipment from more than 500 exhibitors on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet.
Register and learn more about the Show at worktruckshow.com. Educational package registrants have the opportunity to choose from Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit concurrent educational sessions. New this year, Opening Reception and President's Breakfast tickets are not included in any registration package — they are only available separately.
Join the Work Truck Show conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/
Contact
Kristen Simpson
Simpson Communications, LLC
***@simpsoncomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse