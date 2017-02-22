 
News By Tag
* Work Truck Show
* Construction
* Municipal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Farmington Hills
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Explore the latest truck technology at The Work Truck Show® 2017

Unique features let attendees experience futuristic trucks in person and on the road
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Work Truck Show
* Construction
* Municipal

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Farmington Hills - Michigan - US

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Work Truck Show 2017 provides firsthand experience with innovative trucks equipped with the latest components and technology to improve safety, fuel efficiency and emissions. An educational session and live demonstrations will showcase how the new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 111 rear visibility rules impact vocational vehicles. At The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive, attendees can meet key suppliers, learn about innovative safety and clean vehicle solutions and test-drive or ride in the latest trucks. The Lightweight and Advanced Technology Demo Trucks Display will highlight components and technology that improve fuel utilization and reduce emissions.

The Work Truck Show, North America's largest work truck event, is produced annually by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry. The 2017 Show will be held March 14–17 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit educational sessions begin March 14, and the exhibit hall is open March 15–17.

The concurrent educational session, FMVSS 111 — How New Rearview Camera Requirements Affect Commercial Vehicles (http://www.worktruckshow.com/WTS/educational_sessions/FMV...), is scheduled March 14 from 3–4:15 p.m. It will be presented by Susan Dehne, NTEA senior director of technical services, and Steve Spata, NTEA technical assistance director.

Live demonstrations featuring the steps used to verify how a rear camera conforms to the new field of view requirements will be held in Booth 3400 during the following times:

• Wednesday, March 15, 1–1:30 p.m. and 3–3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, March 16, 1–1:30 p.m. and 3–3:30 p.m.

"FMVSS 111, traditionally the standard for mirrors, now includes rear camera systems for vehicles with a GVWR of 10,000 pounds or less," Spata explained. "The phase-in for the new rear vision system requirements will include altered vehicles beginning May 1, 2017 — an important part of the business of truck equipment distributors and upfitters. Full compliance is required for vehicles manufactured on or after May 1, 2018. NTEA has developed a conformity test manual and kit to help industry companies comply with requirements."

The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive is available March 15–16 to all Show attendees, with no additional registration or admission fee required. A CDL with air brake endorsement is required to drive some trucks. Attendees can choose to ride in or drive any of the participating vehicles, including:

• Cummins 2017 B6.7-powered International DuraStar recovery truck.
• Eaton UltraShift Plus VCS Transmission in a Peterbilt 567.
• Ford Transit van equipped with Derive Efficiency's vehicle calibration technology.
• Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation S2G propane-powered medium-duty box truck.
• Freightliner M2 box truck featuring Allison Transmission's FuelSense® 2.0.
• Hino COE 195H electric hybrid truck.
• International DuraStar 4300 featuring an Eaton 7-speed Procision Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
• Isuzu NPR truck featuring a Reading utility body.
• Lightning Hybrids Energy Recovery System on an International DuraStar box truck.
• Mitsubishi FUSO eCanter fully electric battery-powered medium-duty cabover work truck.
• Mobileye Collision Avoidance System installed in a large passenger van.
• Morgan Olson walk-in van with a Motiv all-electric powertrain.
• Power Solutions International compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system on a Chevrolet 2500 crew cab pickup truck.
• TramBed commercial truck bed extension on a Ford F-250 Super Duty crew cab pickup.
• Zenith Motors 100-percent electric van.

The Lightweight and Advanced Technology Demo Trucks Display will highlight components and technology that provide fuel and emissions savings. Two vehicles — a Ford F-350 aluminum cab chassis and a 13,000-pound gross vehicle weight Isuzu NPR — have been upfitted with selected components/technology as part of this display. Also featured will be a BrandFX composite service body designed to provide significant weight reduction. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will provide an analysis of the lifecycle cost benefits from the technologies highlighted. The display will be located next to Booth 3400 in the exhibit hall.

Green Truck Summit (http://www.worktruckshow.com/greentrucksummit), the premier alternative fuels and advanced technology conference held annually in conjunction with The Work Truck Show, provides additional insights into what "clean energy" means for work trucks in 2017 and beyond. It kicks off March 14 at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks and a keynote address by Dr. Wilfried Achenbach, senior vice president of engineering and technology for Daimler Trucks North America and the company's leading authority for technology and truck development. After the keynote address, general sessions run through 5 p.m. Lunch and a networking reception are included. Summit attendees can choose between Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit concurrent sessions March 15–16.

Another can't-miss event at The Work Truck Show 2017 is the President's Breakfast & NTEA Annual Meeting, Thursday, March 16 from 7:30–9:15 a.m. This year's keynote speakers are Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long, two of professional football's most colorful analysts. They will use their own brand of humor to provide insights into the Hall's five core values that are as essential for success in business as they are for America's favorite game: commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence. Please note: tickets for this event are almost sold out.

Named one of the top 100 trade shows in the U.S., The Work Truck Show annually brings together more than 11,000 truck equipment distributors, truck dealers and fleet managers from around the world. In addition to educational sessions, it features the newest vocational trucks, vans, vehicle components and equipment from more than 500 exhibitors on an exhibit floor covering more than 500,000 square feet.

Register and learn more about the Show at worktruckshow.com. Educational package registrants have the opportunity to choose from Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit concurrent educational sessions. New this year, Opening Reception and President's Breakfast tickets are not included in any registration package — they are only available separately.

Join the Work Truck Show conversation on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWorkTruckShow, and on Twitter at @WorkTruckShow (https://twitter.com/worktruckshow). The official Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit hashtags are #worktrucks17 and #greentrucks17.

Contact
Kristen Simpson
Simpson Communications, LLC
***@simpsoncomm.com
End
Source:NTEA
Email:***@simpsoncomm.com
Tags:Work Truck Show, Construction, Municipal
Industry:Automotive
Location:Farmington Hills - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NTEA - The Association for the Work Truck Industry News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share