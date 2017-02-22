Kirk Hoffman Named Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Studio City Branch Manager

Kirk 23_4prlog-org

Glenn Grant

-- Adding another highlight to his sterling career in San Fernando Valley real estate, Kirk Hoffman has assumed leadership of the Studio City office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties."I am truly honored to be taking the reins at the Studio City branch," Kirk said. "My goal is to create a modern, yet warm and welcoming environment for our clients, and to provide support and guidance for our amazing agents."Kirk served as assistant manager the past year with branch manager Gladys Azenzer, who will now focus solely on the company's Sherman Oaks-Metro Arts office. Gladys has managed both offices since they opened over a decade ago."Kirk is a terrific guy, a fast learner, always there to help agents with any issues," Gladys said. "He is looking forward to being a manager. I know he'll do a great job.""After over a decade succeeding in the competitive Southern California real estate market, I am excited to share my experience and expertise with my fellow REALTORS®,"Kirk said. "I love what I do and hope to inspire others with my passion. I look forward to leading the Studio City team."With real estate sales of more than $110 million and hundreds of happy, satisfied clients, Kirk is in the top 1 percent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate agents nationwide. After running his own successful corporate recruiting business, Kirk found his true calling in real estate 20 years ago."Kirk uses his considerable knowledge and accomplished corporate background to create a dynamic and highly successful office, where he advises and counsels agents to help them reach their personal and career goals," Regional Vice President Kathy King said. "In turn, those agents become experts at helping clients buy or sell a home in the San Fernando Valley and beyond.""Kirk prides himself on his uncompromising work ethic and personal, hands-on approach," Regional Vice President John Closson said. "He focuses on mentoring his agents on ways to develop long-lasting client relationships to ensure their satisfaction and loyalty."Kirk is available anytime to connect buyers and sellers with agents who will help them with all aspects of any real estate transaction. He also is eager to meet confidentially with agents who are ready to take their career to new heights. Contact him at 310-890-3940 mobile, 818-933-2242 office, or rkhoffman@bhhscal.com.Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in more than 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12.5 billion.Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com