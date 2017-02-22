 
News By Tag
* Hr Technology
* BREXIT
* Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cirencester
  Gloucestershire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


New research to reveal impact of BREXIT on recruitment, talent management and HR operations

Cross-European research into the impact of BREXIT on organisations from a HR perspective opens today.
 
CIRENCESTER, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR analyst is conducting the research in partnership with HRN, the world's largest corporate HR network, with the results to be revealed at HR Tech World Congress in London next month.

'With the impending enactment of Article 50 by the UK government, we are keen to help HR professionals understand what impact HR is seeing from BREXIT on organisations today - both across Europe and Worldwide' comments David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. 'It's been subject to a lot of debate and opinion with no real hard facts on how it is really affecting important areas of investment and future direction including recruitment, succession planning and even organisations' physical locations.'

Peter Russell, Director of HRN, comments, 'BREXIT cannot be the elephant in the room for European HR. It is an important topic we are addressing at this year's London event in a number of topical sessions. So, we are looking forward to revealing the realities faced by HR professionals at the moment, and how BREXIT is going to ultimately shape their strategy over the coming 12 months and beyond.'

Hundreds of leading organisations already contribute to joint research from Fosway and HRN into HR technology and its impact on the future of work.

The BREXIT research is now open here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BREXITHR with all respondents immediately eligible for priority access to the results next month.

Contact
Kate Graham
***@fosway.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fosway.com Email Verified
Tags:Hr Technology, BREXIT, Research
Industry:Research
Location:Cirencester - Gloucestershire - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fosway Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share