The Center for Guilt-Free Success joins the Deer Park business community
"It's exciting to offer our training programs in such a unique and creative space as Co-Optim," said Cook. "Their mission of creating a community of business professionals aligns well with ours, and creates an abundant opportunity for members and the local business community to connect and collaborate."
The Center for Guilt-Free Success incorporates community, classes and coaching to help entrepreneurs achieve success in their businesses. To learn more about the center or for a listing of their upcoming business training seminars and workshops, visit http://www.CenterForGuiltFreeSuccess.com.
Contact
Victoria Cook
847-701-4739
***@centerforguiltfreesuccess.com
