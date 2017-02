The Center for Guilt-Free Success joins the Deer Park business community

Contact

Victoria Cook

847-701-4739

***@centerforguiltfreesuccess.com Victoria Cook847-701-4739

End

-- The Center for Guilt-Free Success has a new home in the Deer Park, IL area. Founder and Head Coach Victoria Cook announced today that The Center for Guilt-Free Success can now be found at Co-Optim, the luxurious shared office space located at 21660 W. Field Parkway, Deer Park, IL. Cook explains her motivation for the move to this conveniently located office space will allow her to see more clients for her in-person meetings as well as become the new home for her business education programs. Upcoming programs at Co-Optim, presented by The Center for Guilt-Free Success, include beginner, intermediate and advanced business networking training and a variety of marketing seminars. The business education seminar coming up next is The Secrets of Soft Selling Finally Revealed on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m."It's exciting to offer our training programs in such a unique and creative space as Co-Optim," said Cook. "Their mission of creating a community of business professionals aligns well with ours, and creates an abundant opportunity for members and the local business community to connect and collaborate."The Center for Guilt-Free Success incorporates community, classes and coaching to help entrepreneurs achieve success in their businesses. To learn more about the center or for a listing of their upcoming business training seminars and workshops, visit http://www.CenterForGuiltFreeSuccess.com