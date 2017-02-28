 
February 2017





Sonson Honors Women with New Collection: "Bad. Bougie. Boss."

 
 
BAD. BOUGIE. BOSS.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonson is pleased to reveal a special bow tie scarf collection for women's history month—"Bad. Bougie. Boss." The radiant trine collection, which can be worn 3 ways, celebrates the many roles that women play and the progress made throughout ones career.

Sonson is an online e-commerce store that offers a range of luxury bow ties. Sonson distills the purest sensibilities of fashion and manifests them in stunning presentations that redefine the traditional bow tie.

According to Ms. Rashima Sonson, owner of Sonson, "As a woman and entrepreneur, it is imperative to embrace diversity, inclusion and equity.  When faced with many forms of inequality, women have to decide what role to wear. Will it be Bad, Bougie, or Boss? Or will it be all three?  Regardless of which is selected, every woman has 1/3 of each, further creating trailblazers/activists to pave the way for equal rights and pay.

In observance of National Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8th), Sonson hopes this new collection will empower women to unleash (unlock) their full potential to be leaders and that they can succeed in every field, regardless of sex or cultural background.

To see more of these bold prints, just check out http://www.sonson.com.

About Sonson

Sonson® is a luxury bow tie brand focused on providing dapper, handcrafted, accessories. Specializing in leather and unisex bow ties. The brand exists to attract professional and fashion forward customers seeking to connect and build relationships. The companies mantra, "one son to another,"™ is the foundation that they are built on.

Rashima Sonson
Click to Share