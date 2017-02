Bridgeport's 281SPMB Snap-in/Push-on Transition Coupling makes installs quicker and easier than ever

Patented Mighty-Merge® coupling now fits 3/4-inch trade size EMT

Mighty-Merge 281SPMB Snap-in/Push-on Transition Coupling: no tools required!

-- Bridgeport Fittings' 281SPMB Snap-in/Push-on Transition Couplings now save contractors time and money with quick and easy installation. The couplings' patented Mighty-Merge design features a quick install snap-in end for AC/MC cables and flexible metal conduit and a push-in end for EMT. With the 281SPMB, no tools are required!Bridgeport's zinc die cast couplings are ideal for transitioning fixture whips above a drop ceiling and for continuing the speed of MC down the wall to emergency lights. The fittings are cULus Listed.Bridgeport's 281SPMB Snap-in/Push-on Transition Couplings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions that can be found in the" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com