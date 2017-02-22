Country(s)
Bridgeport's 281SPMB Snap-in/Push-on Transition Coupling makes installs quicker and easier than ever
Patented Mighty-Merge® coupling now fits 3/4-inch trade size EMT
Bridgeport's zinc die cast couplings are ideal for transitioning fixture whips above a drop ceiling and for continuing the speed of MC down the wall to emergency lights. The fittings are cULus Listed.
For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
