Paper Mart Awarded Bronze Stevie Award in the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Nation's Largest E-Commerce Party and Packaging Supplier Wins Global Award for Customer Service
Since 1921, Paper Mart has been in the business of meeting the needs of its customers. From humble beginnings selling dish towels to restaurants, Paper Mart has evolved and developed to become a multi-million dollar party and packaging destination providing high quality products, everyday low prices and speedy service and delivery. Now in its 96th year in business and 19 years in e-commerce, the company continues to grow as a leader in the industry by constantly adapting to the demands and desires of their customers.
Being awarded with The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, Paper Mart is recognized with top honors for its achievements in customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
"This award not only shows our dedication to our customers and fans but also our growing presence as a leader in the industry," said Buffy Frick Simoni, President at Paper Mart. "We are extremely proud to be awarded this high honor and will continue to ensure a positive experience and consistently meet the expectations of our customers. Whether this be through the call center, chat, email or social media channels, every single customer deserves and should receive the same great service and attention."
For more information on Paper Mart and its current product offerings, please visit www.papermart.com. For more information, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com.
About Paper Mart
Paper Mart is the largest discount packaging supply company in the United States, with an emphasis on retail, food and industrial packaging items. Now in its 96th year of business, Paper Mart is a 4th generation owned & operated family business that currently lists more than 26,000 items for sale. Paper Mart prides itself on giving everyday low prices to everyone with exceptionally speedy service and delivery. For more information on Paper Mart, its history and current product offerings, please visit www.papermart.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
