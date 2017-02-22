 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


The difference with Speed Queen, laundromat leaders

 
 
Speed Queen Laundromat
Speed Queen Laundromat
 
RIPON, Wis. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Speed Queen has been manufacturing washing machines for over 100 years. Part of the Alliance Laundry Systems Group - world leader amongst industrial laundries - Speed Queen offers a turnkey solution to quickly establish a modern and fully equipped laundromat. The laundry market is booming and Speed Queen is the brand that has best succeeded in standing out from the crowd amongst independents and franchises in the sector. But what is the secret of this success?

No intermediaries in the process!

In the laundry sector, there are dozens of brands and franchises, but Speed Queen is the only brand to equip its laundromats with its own machines. In other words, there is no intermediary between the investor and Speed Queen: you can deal directly with their experts in self-service laundry.

Speed Queen laundries are recognized worldwide for their sleek design and the convenience they offer their users. For decades, customer experience has been at the heart of the Speed Queen culture: every detail is designed to facilitate the use of the machines and make the atmosphere of each laundry unique and restful.

For the 4th consecutive year, Speed Queen has won the Women's Choice Award, making it the best brand of washing machine according to Americans. This prize is awarded to Speed Queen in recognition of the quality of its domestic washing machines, a quality that, naturally, is also found in the professional washing machines and dryers installed in Speed Queen laundromats.

A partnership from beginning to end

To open a laundromat, you need only a small amount of savings: the initial investment is relatively low, given that Speed Queen can offer financing solutions.

Speed Queen provides support to every investor from start to finish, to ensure that each laundry becomes a success story:

- Experts first develop a business plan with the individual and then study the market to find the best possible location.

- These experts then advise you on the equipment required in the laundry and, finally, they manage the installation and launch.

Once your laundry is established, you can also count on a team of professionals to help with maintenance. Your accounts will be mainly in cash and you will have no staff costs to bear. As concerns home automation, Speed Queen enables you to manage the machines, as well as the opening and closing, from a distance.

To better understand the success of laundries and learn more about the Speed Queen concept, visit the official Speed Queen website: http://speedqueeninvestor.com/

Source:Speed Queen
Email:***@alliancels.eu
Tags:Laundromat, Laundry, Franchise
Industry:Investment
Location:Ripon - Wisconsin - United States
