Next Level Events Presents Chaka Khan Live March 10th!
Beloved Icon Chaka Khan Performs Live at the Johnny Mercer Theatre March 10th!
Chaka Khan, known publicly as Chaka is an award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, activist, and philanthropist. Throughout her career, she has released 22 albums and ten #1 Billboard charted songs, eight RIAA certified gold singles and eleven RIAA certified gold and platinum albums. Chaka's recorded music has produced over 2,000 catalogue song placements to date. Her notable songs include "I Feel For You", "Through The Fire", "Ain't Nobody", "I'm Every Woman", and "What Cha' Gonna Do For Me", to name a few.
Outside of her musical endeavors, Chaka formed the Chaka Khan Foundation, which includes a variety of programs and initiatives that assist women and children at risk. In 2013, the Chaka Khan Foundation combined forces with Community Partners to continue and expand its reach directly to the community, where the foundation's efforts continues today.
March 10th concert is the second production with Chaka Khan for Next Level Events. Their first concert together was in August 2016, to a sold out audience in Atlanta. The Johnny Mercer Theatre is located at the Savannah Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah, GA 31401. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, contact (912) 651-6550 or visit: www.nextlevelatlanta.com or www.savannahcivic.com.
About Next Level Events (NLE): An Atlanta based company that curates one-of-a-kind cultural and artisanal experiences for unique contemporary and urbane audiences. While formally being founded by Craig M. Garrett in 2013, NLE has been curating experiences for various audiences since 1994. As the company has grown and expanded, the last few years have seen an expansion in concert promotions working with artists such as Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, The Foreign Exchange, José James, Lalah Hathaway, The Brand New Heavies, Jarrod Lawson, Dionne Farris, Nik West, Kameron Corvet, Alexandra Jackson, and Three5Human. www.nextlevelatlanta.com
