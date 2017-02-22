News By Tag
Milwaukee Area Dentist Tony Cigno Publishes New Article Series with the A to Z's of Dental Care
Greenfield, WI — February 28, 2017 — Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Our 2017 A-Z List of Some Popular Dental Terms from Milwaukee Area Dentist Dr. Tony Cigno Part 1."
In the article, Dr. Cigno outlines the working definition of some common dental terms. Through this dental glossary of sorts, he provides a solid overview of some of the words we need to know and understand when visiting a Milwaukee area dentist.
There is some interesting, less commonly known, information in the article too. For example, Dr. Cigno concedes that brushing your teeth after every meal, while desirable, isn't always practical. This is especially true for children in school and working adults. Since brushing isn't always possible, he recommends putting an apple in every lunch carried to work or school.
Even though there is some question of whether this much sugar (since apples are very sugary) is harmful for the teeth, the consensus is that the benefits outweigh this possible slight risk. He lets us know that apples are often called "nature's toothbrush" since their fleshy fiber scrubs the teeth of food remnants and tartar. The acidity also combats our natural mouth bacteria so eating an apple after your meal could help prevent bad breath as well. Furthermore, you don't even have to eat the complete apple every time. Thus, all in all, this is sound dental advice.
For the letter "B" – as Dr. Cigno is a premier provider of Fastbraces and an Invisalign practioner – it is no surprise he covered braces. Giving a quick overview of the different types of braces currently available from this Milwaukee area dentist, he demonstrated that there are more options for straightening the teeth than ever before.
The remainder of this piece covered letters C-K and terms like cavities, dentures, endodontist, fluoride, gingivitis, and more.
About Dr. Tony Cigno
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world.
Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
