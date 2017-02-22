 
February 2017





Wilmslow Kitchen Designers win Best of 2017!

truKitchen are proud to have won a "Best Of Design 2017" Award on Houzz, a prestigious online platform for people interested in home renovation and design.
 
 
truKitchen win Best of Houzz 2017
truKitchen win Best of Houzz 2017
 
WILMSLOW, England - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- truKitchen was chosen by the 40 million monthly unique Houzz users - comprising of over one million active home building, home improvement and design industry professionals.

The award follows the recent launch of the insprirational truKitchen Magazine, a quarterly publication which highlights recent stylish designs for homeowners around the UK, along with design & installation tips and must-try recipes.

The "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge now appears on our Houzz profile, alongside our "Best Of Houzz 2016" badge, proving our enduring popularity and commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz.

Tracy Macky, Retail Director at truKitchen said: "We are pleased to showcase our luxury bespoke kitchen ranges on Houzz, along with our German partners Rempp - and are extremely happy to have won this prestigious award for the second year in a row. The achievement highlights the fact that the quality and design of our kitchens has continued to be popular and fully appreciated by the discerning Houzz audience."

Andrew Small, MD of Houzz UK and Ireland commented: "The winning businesses were singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

The Houzz site showcases our luxury kitchen ranges and real-life customer installations using stunning professional photography. Viewers can browse and save their favourites easily for reference – so log on and get all the inspiration you need to turn your kitchen dreams into reality!

SHOWROOM: 56 Alderley Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire SK9 1NY.
TEL: 01625 533111
EMAIL: hello@trukitchen.co.uk (mailto:marketing@trukitchen.co.uk)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. For more information, visit houzz.co.uk

About trukitchen

Based in Wilmslow, Cheshire, truKitchen are the No.1 Rempp Premier Partner, supplying high-end luxury bespoke kitchens across the North of England. They have been gained The Houzz "Best Of Design" Award for the second year running.

John Pagan
***@trukitchen.co.uk
