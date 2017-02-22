News By Tag
The Woman Who Would Be King: One Woman Play
The Rise of a Woman in Power and How She Became a Legend Amongst Men
"I'm very excited to bring my one woman show to the DMV-area," Esosa E., Creator of The Woman Who Would Be King said, "Although I am from here, this is the first time I've had the privilege to share my work with the community. Hatshepsut's story really resonates with me and I am honored to share it for Women's History month. She's a woman who defied the traditions of her time, took power, and ruled peacefully for over twenty years. Right now our world needs more stories and examples of female leadership."
Esosa E. is an award winning producer, writer, actress, health expert and fashion designer. She has been named an "Afro-Renaissance Woman" by the Weekend Argus and a "Young African Visionary," by Obaasema Magazine. She has been included in Applause Africa's list of "30 Most Intriguing Africans in New York," and featured in The Roots list of "10 African Artists and Entrepreneurs You Should Know." Currently she plays the role of Ngozi on the hit international TV and web series An African City, which has been featured by the New York Times, BBC, NPR, CNN, Vogue, Ebony, ELLE Magazine and the list goes on. She is a woman with many talents and is constantly adding accolades to her resume. If you want to learn more about Esosa E, you can visit her website www.esosae.com.
You can witness The Woman Who Would Be King : A One Woman Play live on the following dates:
• March 25th, 2017 at 2PM: Smithsonian - National Museum of African Art
• April 27th & 29th, 2017 at 7:30 PM: Anacostia Arts Center - Black Box Theatre
For More Information, please visit www.womanwhowouldbeking.com/
If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering The Woman Who Would Be King, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
3016133403
candice@candicenicolepr.com
