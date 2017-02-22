 
The Woman Who Would Be King: One Woman Play

The Rise of a Woman in Power and How She Became a Legend Amongst Men
 
 
WWWBK Flyer
WWWBK Flyer
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me!" On March 25th,  The Woman Who Would Be King is making its way from South Africa all the way to Washington, DC. This one woman fictional play is inspired by the life of Hatshepsut, who is known as one of the greatest women in history. In this play, the audience will be able to step into the shoes of a woman who strategically mastered her adversities to emerge as the first female ruler of ancient Egypt.

"I'm very excited to bring my one woman show to the DMV-area," Esosa E., Creator of The Woman Who Would Be King said, "Although I am from here, this is the first time I've had the privilege to share my work with the community. Hatshepsut's story really resonates with me and I am honored to share it for Women's History month. She's a woman who defied the traditions of her time, took power, and ruled peacefully for over twenty years. Right now our world needs more stories and examples of female leadership."

Esosa E. is an award winning producer, writer, actress, health expert and fashion designer. She has been named an "Afro-Renaissance Woman" by the Weekend Argus and a "Young African Visionary," by Obaasema Magazine. She has been included in Applause Africa's list of "30 Most Intriguing Africans in New York," and featured in The Roots list of "10 African Artists and Entrepreneurs You Should Know." Currently she plays the role of Ngozi on the hit international TV and web series An African City, which has been featured by the New York Times, BBC, NPR, CNN, Vogue, Ebony, ELLE Magazine and the list goes on. She is a woman with many talents and is constantly adding accolades to her resume.  If you want to learn more about Esosa E, you can visit her website www.esosae.com.

You can witness The Woman Who Would Be King : A One Woman Play live on the following dates:

• March 25th, 2017 at 2PM: Smithsonian - National Museum of African Art
• April  27th & 29th, 2017 at 7:30 PM: Anacostia Arts Center - Black Box Theatre

For More Information, please visit www.womanwhowouldbeking.com/ and to RSVP, please visit http://bit.ly/womanking2.

If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering The Woman Who Would Be King, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.

