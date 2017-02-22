News By Tag
Chris Haba Brings Home Helpers to McKinney Region
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers of McKinney serves Allen, McKinney, Fairview and the surrounding areas.
Haba's caregiving experience started back in 2013 when he took 90 days off work to move in with his parents in Virginia to provide 24/7 care. When 90 days turned into 9 months, the Haba family decided it was time to move his parents into their home in Texas. After another full year of being the primary caregiver for both his parents, Haba went back to work and hired a caregiver to help out during working hours.
"Caring for a loved one – or two loved ones, like we do – is stressful and, although it's rewarding and important, it also puts a strain on the family. I decided to open Home Helpers because I've been where my clients have been. I live the caregiving story every day and I think that's important. I have the same questions, concerns and challenges they have and I want to be not only a home care company, but also a resource for families," Haba said. "I really feel like this is what I'm meant to do and I'm looking forward to helping families do what's best for their loved ones, whether or not that means working with me."
Home Helpers of McKinney offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
In addition to his personal caregiving experience, Haba has a Bachelors and Masters degrees in accounting as well as more than 15 years of experience in industries such as hospitality, healthcare and dairy. Haba is also building a network of trusted referrals – like veterans service people, legal assistance professionals and trusted assisted living facilities – to help families who might need more than what Home Helpers can provide.
"I have a real understanding of what people are going through when they're looking for caregivers as well as the emotional and physical strain being a caregiver can sometimes have on families. We want to be your extended family and we can help with everything from full-time care to family respite care a few hours a week," Haba said. "Also, I hold my caregivers to the same standard I'd want for my own parents and we have an extensive screening process that not only helps us find the best, most compassionate caregivers, but also helps us match our caregivers specifically to our clients. It makes a difference."
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (469)394-1591, email CHaba@HomeHelpers.com or visit http://HomeHelpersHomeCare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Chris Haba
Home Helpers of McKinney
***@homehelpershomecare.com
