Upcycled furniture by Jim Connelly featured in the 2017 Future Dream Home
"With a little TLC, elbow grease and a keen artistic vision, Jim Connelly has given a new life to these items found in Furniture Bank," states Peter Brooks, principal designer, Bedford Brooks Design.
Sourced from Furniture Bank, the vintage solid wood furniture with carpentry by master carpenters, have been transformed to be showcased in the Future Dream Home. With the growth of the "makers" movement, there is a resurgence of hand crafting things to repurpose and recycle rather than seeing furniture end up in landfills.
"Upcycling and repurposing furniture is my passion," states Jim Connelly, decorative artist. "My inspiration for a makeover comes from the piece of furniture itself. Each piece has its own personality and speaks to me to help me imagine who their previous owners were and where they have been!"
Jim Connelly's project for the Future Dream Home is a little girl's bedroom. The colour palette is soft pink with complimentary dreamy colours.
The two soft and delicate end tables are painted in a very soft pink called Paloma from Chalk Paint™ decorative paint by Annie Sloan. Connelly has been experimenting with shimmering metallic finishes and used a hologram leaf foil on the drawer fronts and areas that had decorative details. He used a tinted glaze to soften the metallic shimmer and then sealed it using an oil sealer. All the other areas that were painted with the Chalk Paint were sealed with a clear finishing wax also by Annie Sloan.
"The small round table had a fun energy with interesting legs and feet," adds Connelly. "It's one of those pieces that would sing and dance in a Disney movie if it could! I painted the table in a Shabby Chic style using Pure White Chalk Paint. When the paint was dry, I sanded the edges to create a distressed and timeworn look. To complete this wee table, I sealed the paint with a finishing wax."
For the entrance foyer, a console table with grand masculine lines was selected. Painting it in French Linen Chalk Paint transformed the table completely, giving it a new expensive sleek look. Connelly also embellished the decorative detail areas with a shimmering Pewter Leaf. To complete and protect the finishes he sealed the Pewter Leaf with an oil sealer and protected the French Linen chalk paint with a clear finishing wax.
"The wardrobe's fairy tale energy is perfect for a little girl's room," says Connelly. "I first painted the wardrobe with the same soft pink Paloma Chalk Paint I used as a base on the end tables. To add some magic, I painted the inside of the drawers and top storage area in a hot raspberry custom mix and added a shimmering Hologram Leaf to the crown moulding. I invited well known mural artist Carrie Cameron to paint the whimsical Alice in Wonderland mural. The final touch was to antique the mural to create a visual of a vintage illustration."
FUTURE DREAM HOME AT THE NATIONAL HOME SHOW CO-LOCATED WITH CANADA BLOOMS:
Enercare Centre
100 Princes' Blvd.
Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
www.nationalhomeshow.com
HOURS:
Friday, Mar 10 10 am – 9 pm
Saturday, Mar 11 10 am – 9 pm
Sunday, Mar 12 10 am – 6 pm
Monday, Mar 13 10 am – 8 pm
Tuesday, Mar 14 10 am – 8 pm
Wednesday, Mar 15 10 am – 8 pm
Thursday, Mar 16 10 am – 9 pm
Friday, Mar 17 10 am – 9 pm
Saturday, Mar 18 10 am – 9 pm
Sunday, Mar 19 10 am – 5 pm
TICKETS:
Adults: $20.00
Seniors (65+): $16.00
Youth (13-17): $16.00
Children 12 and Under: FREE
2 Day Pass (all ages) $29.00
About Probuilt Design + Build:
Michael Upshall, the founder of Probuilt Design + Build, is a master carpenter at heart who naturally progressed into a renovator and builder whose career spans over 35 years. Probuilt's collection of awards and recognitions continue to grow. Probuilt was the first two-time recipient of the BILD "Renovator of the Year" Award (2002 and 2006) and was chosen to Design/Build the Dream Home at Toronto's 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2017 National Home Shows. Probuilt takes care of an entire project, offering a single-source solution whether you're looking to build a new home, or undertake a significant addition or renovation, saving you a lot of time. Probuilt handles all aspects of the Design and Build Process, including architectural design to interior design, as well as obtaining permits and required engineering which keeps the project tasks on time and on budget. www.probuilt.ca
About National Home Show:
The National Home Show, North America's largest home and garden event, runs for 10 days every March and houses everything needed to refresh a space - inside and out, and at every price point. All under one roof, the show is home to more than 750 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in décor and design, as well as celebrity and local experts and much more. www.nationalhomeshow.com
About Furniture Bank:
Furniture Bank is a registered charity and social enterprise that collects gently used furniture from the community to transfer to individuals and families who have recently transitioned out of homelessness and/or displacement. Our furniture removal service is a professional, fee based service that helps to fund our charitable activities: transferring gently used furniture to individuals and families in need and offering employment to individuals facing barriers to employment. www.furniturebank.org
