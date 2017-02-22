News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
See Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts May 20-21
Book your Cove Haven stay to see Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts! For tickets only to see Justin Willman call Cove Haven Resorts (888) 963-3048. Don't wait - Justin is amazing! Tickets on sale now!
Justin Willman is an American magician, comedian, and TV personality. He's a frequent guest on The Tonight Show, Ellen, and Chelsea Lately; and he hosts the hit shows Cupcake Wars on the Food Network and Win, Lose or Draw on the Disney Channel.
The Los Angeles Times calls him, "a new breed of magician who's making magic cool again for grown-ups." Time Out says his live show, "has to be seen to be disbelieved."
Come and enjoy Justin Willman at one of two special nights: Saturday, May 20th at Paradise Stream Resort and Sunday, May 21st at Cove Haven Resort!
Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse