 
News By Tag
* Justin Willman
* Cove Haven Resorts
* Station Avenue
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


See Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts May 20-21

Book your Cove Haven stay to see Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts! For tickets only to see Justin Willman call Cove Haven Resorts (888) 963-3048. Don't wait - Justin is amazing! Tickets on sale now!
 
 
Don't miss Justin Willman at Cove Haven Resorts May 20-21, 2017!
Don't miss Justin Willman at Cove Haven Resorts May 20-21, 2017!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Justin Willman
* Cove Haven Resorts
* Station Avenue

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- See Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts!

Justin Willman is an American magician, comedian, and TV personality. He's a frequent guest on The Tonight Show, Ellen, and Chelsea Lately; and he hosts the hit shows Cupcake Wars on the Food Network and Win, Lose or Draw on the Disney Channel.

The Los Angeles Times calls him, "a new breed of magician who's making magic cool again for grown-ups." Time Out says his live show, "has to be seen to be disbelieved." Justin's Comedy Central Special Sleight of Mouth with Justin Willman (with co-executive producer Chris Hardwick) aired on April 6th, 2015.

Come and enjoy Justin Willman at one of two special nights: Saturday, May 20th at Paradise Stream Resort and Sunday, May 21st at Cove Haven Resort!

Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.

ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS

In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.

Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171.

To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.
End
Source:Asterism Group
Email:***@stationave.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The asterism* Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share