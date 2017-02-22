See Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts May 20-21

Book your Cove Haven stay to see Justin Willman at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts! For tickets only to see Justin Willman call Cove Haven Resorts (888) 963-3048. Don't wait - Justin is amazing! Tickets on sale now!

Don't miss Justin Willman at Cove Haven Resorts May 20-21, 2017!

--Justin Willman is an American magician, comedian, and TV personality. He's a frequent guest on The Tonight Show, Ellen, and Chelsea Lately; and he hosts the hit shows Cupcake Wars on the Food Network and Win, Lose or Draw on the Disney Channel.The Los Angeles Times calls him, "" Time Out says his live show, "has to be seen to be disbelieved."Justin's Comedy Central Special Sleight of Mouth with Justin Willman (with co-executive producer Chris Hardwick) aired on April 6th, 2015.Come and enjoy Justin Willman at one of two special nights: Saturday, May 20th at Paradise Stream Resort and Sunday, May 21st at Cove Haven Resort!View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171.