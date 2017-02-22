 
News By Tag
* Innovations
* Wallcovering
* Interior Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Art Inspires Innovations, Spring Collection

Focus on artistic process led to striking new wallcoverings like Watercolor
 
 
Watercolor - Vermilion
Watercolor - Vermilion
NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Creating art, the process and the fluidity of materials, inspires the Innovations Design Studio. They poured their passion into their spring 2017 collection—a collection of ten wallcoverings, like Watercolor, that aspire to the Bauhaus principle of art for everyday life, with art for every wall.

"We're passionate about art. Often the work of a specific artist will be a jumping off point for us, but in the process of developing the design, the process takes over. You have an idea, but the physicality of the material has a life of its own," says VP of Sales Michael Freedman.

The waterfall paintings of contemporary artist Pat Steir were a jumping off point for Watercolor. The new, 52-inch wallcovering explores the vertical movement of water and paint in eight colors inspired by spring, from a viridescent pastel to rich Raw Umber. A tremendous amount of color, digitally rendered, goes into each large-scale piece.

About Innovations:

A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.

https://www.innovationsusa.com/

Contact
Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@innovationsusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Innovations, Wallcovering, Interior Design
Industry:Construction
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share