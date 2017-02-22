News By Tag
Come for the Race, Stay for the Sunshine at The Aruba Condominium in Daytona Beach Shores
Famous for its beaches, Daytona also offers exceptional shopping, dining, nightlife, sporting events and outdoor recreation. With so much to enjoy, it's no surprise the Daytona area ranked No. 3 on Trulia's list of the 10 hottest real estate markets to watch in 2017. In addition to fun in the sun, the area is notable for its high rate of job growth and economic success.
Daytona's ultimate Florida lifestyle and proximity to Tampa and Orlando makes it a wonderful location to live. The Aruba Condominium, the fastest selling and the only new oceanfront development in Daytona Beach Shores, is an excellent choice for those looking for a new or second home. Not only does it offer a lock and leave lifestyle, the community also permits weekly rental opportunities.
Located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean, the Aruba will rise 12 stories, housing 60 condominium homes with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean as well as 24 homes that offer stunning ocean and Halifax River views. The Aruba's spacious three- and four-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to more than 1,800 square feet, include a private covered wrap-around balcony for enjoying expansive ocean and river views.
Priced from the $300,000s, each residence will include luxurious interior appointments, designer bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, designer wood cabinetry and beautifully crafted solid surface countertops.
The Aruba Condominium sales office, located at 3162 South Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday.
For more information, call (386) 233-3420 or visit www.TheArubaCondos.com.
