See Cassadee Pope! Cassadee Pope Brings Her Country Charm to Cove Haven Resort Sunday, June 25
CMT's Next Women of Country franchise inductee was awarded the 2014 CMT Music Awards' Breakthrough Video of the Year and nominated for a 2016 People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Country Artist! Don't miss Cassadee Pope at Cove Haven!
With soaring vocals and impressive accolades, Cassadee Pope continues to debut new music for eager fans. The dynamic talent offered a moving performance of "I Am Invincible" during the 2015 Special Olympics and highlighted the "self-empowerment anthem" (Billboard) message with an appearance on TODAY.
Cassadee is currently the special guest on the "I'm Comin' Over" Tour with headliner – and "Think of You" duet partner – Chris Young. The Voice season three winner's chart-topping debut album FRAME BY FRAME (Republic Nashville) produced the breakout hit "Wasting All These Tears," which sold over 1 million downloads and solidified Cassadee as part of a distinct group of solo female Country artists to score PLATINUM certification of a debut single.
The CMT's Next Women of Country franchise inductee was awarded the 2014 CMT Music Awards' Breakthrough Video of the Year and nominated for a 2016 People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Country Artist. She has previously toured with Superstars Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts in addition to performing at major racing events such as Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400.
Station Avenue Productions, the official event producers for Cove Haven Resorts in the beautiful Pocono Mountains, is pleased to bring Cassadee Pope to Cove Haven Resorts.
Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets. To view all events at Cove Haven, visit http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit http://www.asterismgroup.com/
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
