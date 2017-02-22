News By Tag
AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWRM) Discusses Expanded Business Model
AppSwarm sees continued growth of its current in-house software development platforms and the application incubation/acceleration program. Developing virtual reality products and platforms will be an immediate focus in the development sector. The company is pursuing technology company mergers and acquisitions that fit within our corporate ethos.
With US e-commerce sales at a current level of only 8.40% of retail sales, up from 8.10% last quarter, AppSwarm management sees an opportunity to apply its current business model to this burgeoning sector.
Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc. stated, "We've been operating on a system developed for smartphone-based technology such as mobile games and applications. This acquaints us with the behavior of smartphone users and allows us to pursue this avenue of growth. Our business model has been successful in the application world, but it is also scalable to other industries. With minor operating adjustments, we can almost seamlessly move forward in the e-commerce sector as well as many other technologies."
Reports indicate that in coming years, online sales will increase exponentially as users become more familiar and comfortable shopping from their smartphones. American online sales are slated to reach $523 billion by 2022, up 56% from $335 billion in 2015.
Mobile devices are expected to be a key driver in this growth. With smartphone models becoming larger, and wireless networks becoming faster, Forrester Research Inc. projects that online sales will grow by an average annual rate of 9.32%, amounting to an additional 26 million online retail shoppers by 2020. This equates to over 270 million online shoppers.
AppSwarm is pursuing acquisitions that would utilize their current growth system to capitalize on this fast growing market.
The virtual and augmented reality industry is just starting to fully launch. According to research from the International Data Corporation (http://www.idc.com/
More than half of the revenue will come from VR/AR hardware sales.
As VR hardware continues to compress in price and powerful smartphone based systems like Samsung's Gear VR and Google's mobile VR Daydream platform gain steam, it's expected that 50% of worldwide revenues will be generated by VR/AR hardware sales according to the report.
AR/VR software revenues will also get off to a quick start, growing more than 200% year over year in 2016, but will quickly be overtaken by services revenue in the middle years of the forecast, as logistics and manufacturing demand even more enterprise-class support.
The forecast also reports that revenues for VR systems, including viewers, software, consulting services and systems integration services, are forecast to be greater than AR-related revenues in 2016 and 2017, largely due to consumer uptake of games and paid content. After 2017, AR revenues will surge ahead, hitting critical mass in healthcare delivery and product design and management-related use cases. Source ~ VRScout, Inc.
About AppSwarm
AppSwarm, Inc. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.
For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
