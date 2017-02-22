Country(s)
Porsche Exchange of Highland Park Wins 2017 Premier Dealer Award
Honor for entrepreneurial spirit and operational excellence.
"We are pleased to honor Porsche Exchange of Highland Park with our 2017 Premier Dealer award," said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "The team at Porsche Exchange performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment to Porsche they show every day."
Ranking dealers based on sales, marketing, and customer service metrics, the Premier Dealer Awards are given to only a small percentage of the top Porsche dealerships in country. The Premier Dealer Award recognizes dealers that consistently provide a superlative customer experience, and it acknowledges the performance of their highly-trained and dedicated employees. The team from Porsche Exchange will attend an award ceremony with 24 other Porsche Premier Dealers later this year.
"Porsche Exchange is thrilled to be named one of the top 25 Porsche dealers in the nation," said General Manager Bruce Semersky. "Our team strives to provide our Porsche customers with an unbeatable customer experience. It's rewarding to be recognized for our efforts in sales, customer service, and marketing, and we look forward to serving more Chicagoland customers in the future."
About Porsche Exchange:
Porsche Exchange has been family owned and operated in the North Shore of Chicago since 1977. As the largest volume Porsche dealer in the Midwest, they've received the "Porsche Premier Dealer" award on multiple occasions. Located at 2300 Skokie Valley Rd., Porsche Exchange can be reached via phone at 847-266-7000 or online at http://www.4porsche.com/
About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has been the exclusive U.S. importer of Porsche 918 Spyder, 911, Boxster and Cayman sports cars, the Macan and Cayenne SUVs, and Panamera sports sedans since 1984. PCNA's Atlanta, Georgia-based facility is home to the Porsche Experience Center. The facility includes a 1.6 mile driver development track, human performance center, business center, and a fine dining restaurant. Approximately 300 employees of PCNA provide parts, service, training, and marketing assistance to 186 Porsche dealers. Porsche dealerships then pass along that expertise to Porsche customers. PCNA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.
