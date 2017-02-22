News By Tag
Chairman of G.O.D. Awards Guest Speaker at CEO Clubs of UAE
Torres is scheduled to make a presentation regarding the upcoming 5th Annual Global Officials of Dignity Awards and 3rd WCH Humanitarian Summit at the world's largest business networking club on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. "I am extremely grateful to the CEO Clubs Network especially to the president, Mr. Tariq Nizami, for giving me an opportunity to introduce WCH's flagship events to their distinguished members. The G.O.D. Awards prides itself with prestigious background; being held at the United Nations annually and high profile honorees from the highest echelon of world leaders, royalty, corporate executives and celebrities. Therefore, we feel confident that G.O.D. is worth sharing to the CEO's of UAE".
CEO Clubs UAE is a chapter of CEO Clubs Network the World Largest Business Networking Club, an over three decade old by invitation only membership organization. It creates a nurturing environment for CEOs dedicated to improving the quality and profitability of their enterprises through shared experience and personal growth.
More info at: http://www.godawards.com/
