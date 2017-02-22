News By Tag
Pushing The Envelope Announces 3rd Annual Push-It-Forward Grant Recipient
Harlem Heights Community Charter School Selected as 2017 Grant Recipient
"The Push-It-Forward Grant is designed as a way for us to use our skills and talents to help an organization that helps so many others in our community," said Samantha Scott, APR, President of Pushing the Envelope. "Our team carefully considered all ten applicants and felt we could do the most good for Harlem Heights Community Charter School and that their mission to 'push-it-forward' by helping local at risk children aligned well with the grant's purpose."
The Harlem Heights Community Charter School's mission is "to serve children in their initial years of schooling who are at risk for academic challenges because of severe economic disadvantage and/or being raised in a home where English is not the primary language." Its purpose is to assist students in the development of important academic, work habits, social, emotional well-being, and self-sufficiency skills needed for their success with their continuing education. For more information, visit heightscharterschool.org.
The Push-it-Forward Grant was created in 2015 as a way to provide 20 hours of marketing and public relations service to a local, non-profit organization serving in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, or Hendry County with for a project that they would otherwise be unable to afford and that would provide a sustainable impact. Harlem Heights Community Charter School will be utilizing the grant for development of a strategic, marketing communication plan to connect with the families they are designed to serve. For more information on the Push-it-Forward Grant, visit www.GetPushing.com/
