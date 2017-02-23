News By Tag
cut-e announces the shortlist for its Theta Award
Ten submissions highlight innovative and inspirational ideas to improve HR & recruitment practices
Established in 2013, the Theta Award is the only global award that aims to inspire, recognise and reward innovative ideas for new products or processes that will improve HR and recruitment practice or enhance career development.
Entrants submitted an initial outline of their idea. The ten submissions shortlisted for the 2017 award cover:
· A study on how to reduce the impact of factors that can distort the validity of personality assessment in high-stakes recruitment.
· An advanced predictive modelling technology which provides new metrics and insights about an organisation's employees.
· A gamified selection app to help employers recruit digitally-competent candidates.
· A new algorithm which highlights a candidate's compatibility with an organisation's culture and values.
· A gamified web application which analyses the working behaviour, communication and training needs of employees.
· A succession planning tool to help an organisation identify, nurture and retain its most talented apprentices.
· A temporary staff recruitment solution which helps students find short-term jobs across Europe.
· A system to help recruiters decode the facial expressions of candidates, to make better selection decisions.
· A website that would publicly rank the level of female empowerment in every organisation, to help job seekers chose a workplace and to encourage firms to improve their equality policies.
· An HR master plan to help organisations improve recruitment and enhance the welfare of employees.
"We received a record number of entries for this year's Theta Award and the standard of the submissions has been extremely high," said Dr Achim Preuss, Chief Technology Officer of cut-e. "The world of HR and recruitment is changing rapidly and the submissions reflect recent developments such as gamification and show what the future might look like. It's been a tough task to create the shortlist. These ten entries all deserve great credit, as each of them could potentially add value to organisations and improve life in the workplace. Choosing a winner will be particularly difficult."
The 2017 Theta Award will be presented in front of 150 global HR practitioners at the Novotel Hamburg City Alster hotel in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday 23 March 2017. The winner will receive €4,000 plus coaching and marketing support to turn their idea into reality. Prizes of €1,000 and €500 will be given to the second and third-placed entrants.
The first winner of the Theta Award, in 2013, was a mobile learning app that enabled individuals to document and analyse their informal learning, when and where it happened, for their own and their employer's benefit. The 2015 winner submitted a new way of assessing the essential competencies and job knowledge of nurses and caregivers, to help recruit high quality staff and to signpost areas for development.
For further information about cut-e, please visit www.cut-e.com. For information about the Theta Award, please visit www.theta-award.com
