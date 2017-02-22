 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Cloud Security
* Threat Detection
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cambridge
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


eSentire Adds Cloud Visibility to Deliver Integrated Managed Detection and Response

360-degree Visibility Across Network, Endpoint, and Cloud Enables Unparalleled Threat Detection and Response from Fully Managed Security Operations Center (SOC)
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cyber Security
* Cloud Security
* Threat Detection

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Cambridge - Ontario - Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- eSentire, Inc. (https://www.esentire.com/), the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider (https://www.esentire.com/what-we-do/managed-detection-and-response/), today announced the integration of cloud sources to its award-winning eSentire Managed Detection and ResponseTM service. With visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud, eSentire can now hunt for threats both on and off company premises, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent.

Cyber-threats traditionally targeting on-premises resources – such as ransomware, identity theft, and data exfiltration – are a growing concern for cloud services. As organizations' adoption of the cloud continues to accelerate, effectively addressing these additional security challenges is a top concern. Mid-market companies are especially challenged. Cloud adoption is more prevalent in the mid-market due to its ease of deployment and low upfront costs. However, mid-market firms typically lack the expertise and resources required to effectively secure their cloud deployments.

"Contrary to popular belief with the cloud, the customer is still responsible for ensuring that their workload is secure and protected against things like credential abuse or data exfiltration – both of which are leading cloud security concerns," said eSentire Chief Technology Officer Mark McArdle. "eSentire is unique in its ability to hunt for threats in leading cloud providers, on-premises network systems, and endpoint devices to protect our clients' data whether it's behind their firewall or hosted in the cloud."

Most security practitioners that properly address cloud deployments can be as or more secure than on-premises ones. In "Predicts 2017: Cloud Security (https://www.gartner.com/doc/3511319/predicts--cloud-security)" Gartner states that: "On-premises security habits and designs are a poor fit for the cloud. To properly address the customer portions of the shared responsibility model, leaders should plan to make full use of the cloud's native visibility and control capabilities, and augment with third-party tools when appropriate."1

eSentire supports leading Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) including Amazon Web Services Identity and Access Management (AWS IAM), Microsoft Office365, Google Docs, Dropbox, Salesforce.com, Okta, and Duo. Additional CSPs will be added regularly.

Cloud integration for eSentire Managed Detection and Response is available today. For more information, visit: http://www.esentire.com/.

About eSentire:

eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com) is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber-attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $3 trillion in corporate assets, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire (http://www.twitter.com/eSentire).

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

1Gartner Predicts 2017: Cloud Security, Jay Heiser, Steve Riley, Greg Young, Neil MacDonald. November 2016.

Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Source:eSentire
Email:***@mrb-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Security, Cloud Security, Threat Detection
Industry:Security
Location:Cambridge - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MRB Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share