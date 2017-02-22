News By Tag
eSentire Adds Cloud Visibility to Deliver Integrated Managed Detection and Response
360-degree Visibility Across Network, Endpoint, and Cloud Enables Unparalleled Threat Detection and Response from Fully Managed Security Operations Center (SOC)
Cyber-threats traditionally targeting on-premises resources – such as ransomware, identity theft, and data exfiltration – are a growing concern for cloud services. As organizations' adoption of the cloud continues to accelerate, effectively addressing these additional security challenges is a top concern. Mid-market companies are especially challenged. Cloud adoption is more prevalent in the mid-market due to its ease of deployment and low upfront costs. However, mid-market firms typically lack the expertise and resources required to effectively secure their cloud deployments.
"Contrary to popular belief with the cloud, the customer is still responsible for ensuring that their workload is secure and protected against things like credential abuse or data exfiltration – both of which are leading cloud security concerns," said eSentire Chief Technology Officer Mark McArdle. "eSentire is unique in its ability to hunt for threats in leading cloud providers, on-premises network systems, and endpoint devices to protect our clients' data whether it's behind their firewall or hosted in the cloud."
eSentire supports leading Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) including Amazon Web Services Identity and Access Management (AWS IAM), Microsoft Office365, Google Docs, Dropbox, Salesforce.com, Okta, and Duo. Additional CSPs will be added regularly.
Cloud integration for eSentire Managed Detection and Response is available today. For more information, visit: http://www.esentire.com/
About eSentire:
eSentire® (http://www.esentire.com)
