February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

American Academy of Periodontology Chooses The Expo Group

Commitment to Engaging Experiences for Participants Drives Up Value
 
 
Erin O'Donnell Dotzler, AAP Executive Director
Erin O'Donnell Dotzler, AAP Executive Director
 
IRVING, Texas - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Expo Group has been selected as the General Services Contractor for the American Academy of Periodontology.

"The AAP Annual Meeting is the premier live-learning and networking event in periodontics, and represents the living embodiment of the AAP brand. We chose The Expo Group not only for their expertise in meeting production, but also for their innovative counsel in identifying ways the AAP can enhance attendee experience and provide expanded value to members," says AAP Executive Director Erin O'Donnell Dotzler.

"We're very excited to be working with such a highly respected organization," notes Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group's President and COO.  "Our team is excited about the opportunity to help AAP drive even deeper engagement with its members, exhibitors, sponsors and attendees through more purposeful experience design and technological innovation."

The Expo Group will begin working with AAP for the 103rd Annual Meeting this fall in Boston.

About the American Academy of Periodontology

The American Academy of Periodontology is an over 8,000-member professional organization for periodontists — specialists in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases affecting the gums and supporting structures of the teeth, and in the placement of dental implants. Periodontists receive three additional years of specialized training following dental school. Periodontics is one of the nine dental specialties recognized by the American Dental Association. For more information, visit www.perio.org.

About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact us.

Media Contact
Dana Freker Doody, The Expo Group
972-580-9000
***@theexpogroup.com
