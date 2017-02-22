News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Casting Call at Sage College Armory
As a follow up to our successful casting last week at Lucky Strike Social, we will hold a second call for talent at Sage College's Renaissance Room in the Armory (120 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208) on March 1, 2017 6-8pm.
Beginner to experienced actors, actresses, models, spokespeople and hosts (18 years and older) are encouraged to audition for immediate paid roles in a variety of new branded viral video and promo projects. Currently, all projects are non-union. The auditions will be very informal and conversational in nature.
Again, we will have The MASH Card at the casting to bring their unique event experiences to all auditioners with added games, giveaways and more chances to win prizes as you wait to audition.
As part of our mission to always give back, In Focus Brands, The MASH Card and IFP Films have decided to use the casting call platform to collect food and clothing donations. Please bring a non-perishable food item or clothing item to the casting to be donated to an area charity, if you can. The MASH Card will deliver all items to the organizations after the event.
For added information, please contact: Patrice at epp@infocusbrands.com
# # # #
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. The international company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/
The MASH CARD (www.themashcard.com) THE COMMUNITY WITH BENEFITS PLATFORM has built a digital engagement platform that connects brick and mortar businesses to the college student community. The focus on making all happy with great discounts, an experiential community and prizes for students, more customers for businesses and many events for all are the passion points for this startup.
Sage College's School of Management (www.sage.com)
IFP Films is a 25 year old, original content studio that has been recognized with over 72 international awards for film and TV production and content excellence. "The Navy Seals of the Film World".
Contact
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse