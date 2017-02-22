News By Tag
Sculpture Space Works in Progress Reception
Free and open to the public, meet and greet with current artists in residence.
The reception will feature current artists-in-residence Koos Buist (Groningen, Netherlands)
These receptions are free to the public due, in part, to the generosity of the event sponsors - Bank of Utica and Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. The restaurant sponsor is Trackside Restaurant & Banquet.
About Sculpture Space – Art Happens Here:
Our mission is to build appreciation for the role of contemporary art in society through world-class residencies and programs for sculptors that encourage creative exploration, public engagement and the development of new works.
Sculpture Space is a cultural resource within the City of Utica, the Mohawk Valley and Upstate New York, Sculpture Space promotes interaction between international visiting artists and the local community through installations in public spaces, studio tours and collaborations with other organizations to realize artists' projects. Eighteen national and international artists are accepted each year to enjoy two-month residencies, receiving stipends to offset materials and travel costs, subsidized housing, 24-hour access to the studio and technical assistance. The program is in part made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties Inc., area foundations, corporations and generous friends. For more information on Sculpture Space, please call 315-724-8381 or visit www.sculpturespace.org.
