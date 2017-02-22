 
Industry News





February 2017
Sculpture Space Works in Progress Reception

Free and open to the public, meet and greet with current artists in residence.
 
 
UTICA, N.Y. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The public is invited to attend an Open Studio Reception on Wednesday, March 22 from 5:00 to 7:00pm, at the Sculpture Space studio at 12 Gates Street, West Utica. The reception provides an opportunity for the public to meet current artists-in-residence, view their artwork in progress and learn more about their creative process.Many of these artists have been working on these pieces for many weeks and have been experimenting with new techniques and materials.The artists-in-residence come to Utica to work in the studio at Sculpture Space without interruption and create new and often groundbreaking work, with support from the Sculpture Space Residency. This quarterly event is a rare opportunity to "See Art Happening" by some of today's most promising contemporary sculptors.

The reception will feature current artists-in-residence Koos Buist (Groningen, Netherlands), Leah Byrne (New York, NY) and Sean Procyk (Hamilton, Canada), Gina Siepel (Greenfield, MA), Cein Watson (New York, NY), and Rhonda Weppler (New York, NY). For more information on each artist, please visit http://www.sculpturespace.org/march-2017/.

These receptions are free to the public due, in part, to the generosity of the event sponsors - Bank of Utica and Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. The restaurant sponsor is Trackside Restaurant & Banquet.

About Sculpture Space – Art Happens Here:

Our mission is to build appreciation for the role of contemporary art in society through world-class residencies and programs for sculptors that encourage creative exploration, public engagement and the development of new works.

Sculpture Space is a cultural resource within the City of Utica, the Mohawk Valley and Upstate New York, Sculpture Space promotes interaction between international visiting artists and the local community through installations in public spaces, studio tours and collaborations with other organizations to realize artists' projects.  Eighteen national and international artists are accepted each year to enjoy two-month residencies, receiving stipends to offset materials and travel costs, subsidized housing, 24-hour access to the studio and technical assistance. The program is in part made possible with support from the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties Inc., area foundations, corporations and generous friends. For more information on Sculpture Space, please call 315-724-8381 or visit www.sculpturespace.org.

Tags:Art, Sculpture, Exhibition
Industry:Arts
Location:Utica - New York - United States
Subject:Events
