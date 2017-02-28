Family Promise of Monmouth County Honors NJ Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno with 2017 Hope Award

The Hope Award will be presented to Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno for her outstanding leadership in New Jersey.

Media Contact

Susan Belfer of Belfer Communications

***@belfercom.com Susan Belfer of Belfer Communications

End

-- As the birds begin chirping and the promise of spring returns to the Jersey Shore, Family Promise of Monmouth County has set the date for its annual fundraising dinner, The Promise of Spring, for Thursday April 20th, 6:00 PM, at Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune, New Jersey. This year, the organization is proud to present the 2017 Hope Award to Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno who has shown outstanding leadership in New Jersey. Her dedication resonates on so many levels as she serves as a positive role model not just in the state of New Jersey, but throughout the country. Her long-standing commitment to supporting families in need aligns with Family Promise's mission. The annual dinner includes a cocktail reception and live entertainment followed by dinner, silent and live auctions, and an awards presentation. Tickets are $125 per guest and are available for purchase online: https://tinyurl.com/FPMC2017"Over the past 16 years, we are proud to have helped hundreds of families overcome homelessness. Partnering with our congregations and like-minded organizations, we have helped families move from hopelessness and homelessness to hope and homes they can call their own," says Family Promise Board of Trustee President Elaine Young."Unfortunately,as affordable housing continues to be out of reach for many hardworking families, we turn away families due to lack of space in our current day center. This year we are moving to the grounds of the former Fort Monmouth complex and renovating a building to provide a larger day center that will provide more services to help families regain their independence;we know that there is hope for a better future for Monmouth County families." Last year, Family Promise awarded Dorothea Bongiovi the inaugural Hope Award for her tireless commitment to providing healthy meals to families in need through JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey.About Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno: Kim Guadagno was sworn in as New Jersey's first Lieutenant Governor on January 19, 2010, and was elected to a second term in 2013. She also serves as the 33rd Secretary of State. Lt. Governor Guadagno has been a practicing lawyer for 32 years, admitted in New York and New Jersey. She began her public service career as a federal prosecutor with the Organized Crime & Racketeering Strike Force in Brooklyn, New York. And later became an Assistant United States Attorney and an Assistant Attorney General in New Jersey. She taught at Rutgers University School of Law-Newark for 8 years and served for 19 years on the Monmouth Beach Planning and Zoning Board. Her first elected office was as commissioner to the non-partisan Borough of Monmouth Beach where she served from 2005 to 2007 as the head of the Department of Public Works. In 2007, Kim Guadagno was elected as the first female sheriff in Monmouth County, New Jersey's history. As Sheriff, she managed a 650-member law enforcement agency encompassing the county jail, the county 911 communications center, and a law enforcement department of 100 men and women. Today, Lt. Governor Guadagno leads the Christie Administration's efforts to improve New Jersey's economic vitality, encourage job growth, streamline government, and make businesses feel welcome again in New Jersey. She chairs the Red Tape Review Commission, which is an ongoing review and reform of the State's regulatory process, and the New Jersey Military Installation Growth and Development Task Force. The Task Force is charged with forging an effective blueprint for securing the long-term growth and viability of New Jersey's military bases and U.S. Coast Guard installations. As the Secretary of State, Lt. Governor Guadagno is New Jersey's chief election official, oversees promotion of the state's $43.4 billion tourism industry, and administers programs related to the arts, culture, and history. She is married with three children.About Family Promise of Monmouth County: Family Promise of Monmouth County provides food, shelter and services to homeless families in Monmouth County in cooperation with a network of interfaith congregations, while advocating innovative solutions to chronic homelessness. familypromisemc.org